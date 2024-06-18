July 2024 New Music Releases

Deep Purple returns with new music, while expanded reissues offer deep dives into albums by Van Halen, John Lennon and the Police. The list of July new music releases also includes live recordings from Pete Townshend, Styx and Foreigner, among others.

Deep Purple's Bob Ezrin-produced =1 is their first LP since 2021's Turning to Crime and first to feature guitarist Simon McBride, who joined the lineup in 2022. Deluxe editions include 13 new live tracks and an hour-long behind-the-scenes documentary. A new reissue of Lennon's gold-selling Top 10 hit Mind Games has been expanded to include eight discs of remixes, remasters, outtakes and other session recordings to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Van Halen's chart-topping 1991 album For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge has also been expanded with rarities, previously unreleased live footage and promo videos. The Police are commemorating their multi-platinum 1983 album Synchronicity with a six-disc box set featuring 55 previously unreleased tracks, including Sting's original demos.

Townshend has packaged nine rare solo shows into Live in Concert 1985-2001. The massive 14-disc set includes entire renditions of the Lifehouse and Psychoderelict rock operas, among other rarities. Styx and Foreigner are also releasing a joint eight-song live album called Renegades & Juke Box Heroes in conjunction with their summer tour of the same name.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

July 5

Focus, Focus 12

Grateful Dead, Reckoning; Dead Set (vinyl reissues)

Melissa Etheridge, I'm Not Broken: Live From Topeka Correctional Facility

UFO, The Visitor (expanded vinyl reissue)

July 12

Dr. John, Frankie & Johnny

John Entwistle, Rarities Oxhumed Vol. 2

John Lennon, Mind Games: The Ultimate Collection

Styx and Foreigner, Renegades & Juke Box Heroes

Thom Yorke [Radiohead], Confidenza: Music From the Film By Daniele Luchetti

Phish, Evolve

Van Halen, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (expanded 2CD/2LP/Blu-ray reissue)

July 19

Deep Purple, =1

Duran Duran, Duran Duran, Rio, Seven and the Ragged Tiger, Notorious, Big Thing (vinyl reissues)

John Miles [Alan Parsons Project/Jimmy Page], The Albums 1983-93 (3CD box)

Various artists, Can't Seem to Come Down: The American Sounds of 1968 (3CD box with Bob Dylan, the Byrds, Velvet Underground, Mothers of Invention, Grateful Dead, Beach Boys, others)

Various artists, Roots Rock Rebels: When Punk Met Reggae 1975-1982 (3CD box with the Clash, Elvis Costello, Madness, others)

War, The World Is a Ghetto: 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition

July 26

Cat Stevens, Foreigner (vinyl reissue)

Fleetwood Mac, Best of 1969-1974

Jack Bruce, Songs For a Tailor (2CD/2Blu-ray box and gatefold vinyl)

John Cale [Velvet Underground], Ship of Fools: The Island Albums (3CD remastered reissue box)

Nik Kershaw, The MCA Years (10CD/1DVD box)

Pete Townshend, Live in Concert 1985-2001

The Police, Synchronicity (expanded 2CD or 6CD deluxe edition reissues)

Talking Heads, Stop Making Sense (2LP or 2CD/Blu-ray deluxe edition reissue)

Various artists, Heaven Sent: The Rise of New Pop 1979-83 (4CD box with the Cure, Tears for Fears, Eurythmics, Human League, Soft Cell, Style Council, Scritti Politti, others)

Various artists, Stop Making Sense: Everybody's Getting Involved – A Tribute Album

August and Beyond

Dickey Betts, Live From the Lone Star Roadhouse, New York City 1988

Lindsey Buckingham, 20th Century Lindsey (4CD box)

Jon Anderson [Yes], True (with Band of Geeks)

Hawkwind, In Search of Space (2CD/Blu-ray/LP reissues)

David Bowie, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (Blu-ray audio disc)

David Gilmour, Luck and Strange

Jimi Hendrix Experience, Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision (3CD/5LP/Blu-ray box)

