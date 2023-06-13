July 2023 New Music Releases

July's list of new music releases includes a pair of key live dates, some star-studded projects and the latest from one of the heirs to rock's throne.

Joni Mitchell's comeback continues this month with the release of At Newport. She suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015 and had to learn how to walk, talk, sing and play guitar again. The new album was recorded during a surprise appearance at 2022's Newport Folk Festival.

E Street Band and Crazy Horse member Nils Lofgren's solo album Mountains includes notable assists from Neil Young, the late David Crosby and Ringo Starr. (Lofgren was part of Starr's All-Starr Band in 1989 and 1992.) Brian May returns with a 40th-anniversary deluxe box set of Star Fleet Project. The guest-packed mini-album featuring Eddie Van Halen has been expanded to two CDs, one vinyl LP, a vinyl single and other collector's items.

Greta Van Fleet's Starcatcher is the follow-up to 2021's Top 10 hit The Battle at Garden’s Gate; Ballad of Darren is Blur's first LP in eight years. July's pending live projects also include a posthumous release from Gordon Lightfoot. At Royal Albert Hall promises an "unembellished live mix ... without edits, overdubs, remixing or re-sequencing."

More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2023 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.

July 7

Chris Stamey [The dB's], The Great Escape

Flamin' Groovies, Rockin' the Roundhouse

Jackson Browne, Running on Empty (vinyl reissue)

Rory Gallagher, All Around Man: Live in London (2CD set)

Nita Strauss [Alice Cooper], The Call of the Void

July 14

Aerosmith, Aerosmith, Get Your Wings, Toys in the Attic, Rocks, Draw the Line, Live! Bootleg, Night in the Ruts, Rock in a Hard Place, Nine Lives, Just Push Play, Honkin’ on Bobo and Music from Another Dimension (vinyl reissues)

Brian May and Eddie Van Halen, Star Fleet Project

Duane Betts, Wild and Precious Life (Derek Trucks, Marcus King, others)

Gordon Lightfoot, At Royal Albert Hall

Marshall Crenshaw, Field Day (40th anniversary expanded edition)

July 21

Atlanta Rhythm Section, Time Machine (2CD set)

Blur, The Ballad of Darren

Greta Van Fleet, Starcatcher

Nils Lofgren [E Street Band and Crazy Horse], Mountains

July 28

Andrew Gold, Greetings From Planet Love/The Fraternal Order of the All (compact-disc and double 10-inch splatter vinyl reissues)

Girlschool, WTFortyfive? (Duff McKagan, Phil Campbell, others)

Joni Mitchell, At Newport

Various artists, Where Were You: Independent Music From Leeds [1978-1989] (3CD clamshell box with Soft Cell, Gang of Four, Scritti Politti, Sisters of Mercy, others)

August and Beyond

Jerry Garcia, Might As Well: A Round Records Retrospective

David Bowie, Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars: Motion Picture Soundtrack (anniversary edition)

Elvis Presley, Aloha From Hawaii Via Satellite (3CD/Blu-ray anniversary box)

Talking Heads, Stop Making Sense (expanded reissue)

Cindy Wilson [The B-52's], Realms

Pretenders, Relentless

Dolly Parton, Rockstar

Juliana Hatfield, Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO