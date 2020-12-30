Watch Rock Stars and Fans Jam in ‘Rock Camp: The Movie’ Trailer

Judas Priest, Slash, Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper and Roger Daltrey are among the big-name artists seen in an upcoming documentary movie about the 25-year history of Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy Camp.

Titled Rock Camp: The Movie, it explores the phenomenon created by David Fishof, where fans have the opportunity to play alongside stars. It's due on Jan. 15 with limited theater distribution and digital availability, before a full on-demand launch follows on Feb. 16. The trailer below also features Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Zakk Wylde, Dave Mustaine, Lita Ford, Bill Wyman, Tommy Lee and others – plus “How I Spent My Strummer Vacation,” the 2002 episode of The Simpsons that was set in a fantasy camp.

In the clip, Fishof credits Daltrey with helping secure the camp’s success: “Artists love to give back. They realize their success is based on the fans.” The Who frontman adds: “It’s very easy to forget where you’ve come from.”

Sammy Hagar recalls his surprise at witnessing a guitarist “shredding like a mother,” then finding out he was a doctor. Cooper celebrates how “cool” it is to see a band with a 15-year-old drummer and a dentist on guitar. Later he adds: “I can’t think of a more fun thing to do. I mean, it’s better than stamp collecting.”

Simmons asks: “If Bob Dylan and Gene Simmons and Jimi Hendrix auditioned for The Voice, do you think we’d make it?” Spoofing Dylan’s stylized vocal delivery, he repeats: “You think we’d make it?”

Producers for Rock Camp: The Movie said the film feels like “summer camp meets Spinal Tap, as we journey to Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp where dreamers from across America and around the world gather to shred with their heroes – and learn to rock like the legends.”

The official statement also praises “filmmaker Doug Blush, whose editing and producing credits include three Oscar-winning films,” for guiding a project that “follows four campers and their families through their journeys to shred with their heroes. See how they overcome their fears, and transform their lives.”

Watch the Trailer for 'Rock Camp: The Movie'

