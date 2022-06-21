Judas Priest Announce Fall 2022 US Tour Dates
Judas Priest aren't done hot rockin' yet. The Metal Gods have announced another U.S. leg of their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour for October and November with support from Queensryche.
The new tour leg will kick off on Oct. 13 in Wallingford, Conn., and run through Nov. 29 in Houston. You can see the full list of dates below.
Judas Priest have a momentous second half of 2022 ahead of them. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year after being nominated several times. Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill recently confirmed that ex-guitarist K.K. Downing, who quit the group in 2011, will attend the induction ceremony along with the rest of the band.
Singer Rob Halford also recently divulged more information about Judas Priest's new album, which he said should arrive by 2024 at the latest and will serve as a follow-up to 2018's Firepower. "It’s not Firepower Number Two, that’s all I can say," he told Metal Crypt. "If you look at Judas Priest from Rocka Rolla to Firepower, everything in between has got its character and its identity. That's what we're working on with this one. I think adventurous is a word we've never used before in trying to explain the content. It’s adventurous.
"And now people are going, 'What does he mean by that? Is it going to sound like Dolly Parton?'" Halford continued. "You’ll have to wait and see. It's great, man. It's good. It's solid. It's a very, very good, strong follow-up, as they call it, to the last one."
Judas Priest '50 Heavy Metal Years' 2022 U.S. Tour
Oct. 13 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale
Oct. 15 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
Oct. 16 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway
Oct. 18 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 19 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Oct. 21 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
Oct. 22 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
Oct. 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Oct. 25 - Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre
Oct. 27 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Theater
Oct. 29 - Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center Moline
Oct. 30 - Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center
Nov. 1 - Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
Nov. 2 - Rapid City, SD @ The Monument
Nov. 7 - Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
Nov. 8 - Tucson, AZ @ TCC Arena
Nov. 10 - Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
Nov. 12 - Park City (Wichita), KS @ Hartman Arena
Nov. 13 - St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena
Nov. 15 - Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
Nov. 17 - Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
Nov. 18 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane's River Center
Nov. 20 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
Nov. 22 & 23 - San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena
Nov. 25 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Nov. 26 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater
Nov. 28 - Edinburg, TX @ Burt Ogden Arena
Nov. 29 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall