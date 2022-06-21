Judas Priest Announce Fall 2022 US Tour Dates

Judas Priest aren't done hot rockin' yet. The Metal Gods have announced another U.S. leg of their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour for October and November with support from Queensryche.

The new tour leg will kick off on Oct. 13 in Wallingford, Conn., and run through Nov. 29 in Houston. You can see the full list of dates below.

Judas Priest have a momentous second half of 2022 ahead of them. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year after being nominated several times. Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill recently confirmed that ex-guitarist K.K. Downing, who quit the group in 2011, will attend the induction ceremony along with the rest of the band.

Singer Rob Halford also recently divulged more information about Judas Priest's new album, which he said should arrive by 2024 at the latest and will serve as a follow-up to 2018's Firepower. "It’s not Firepower Number Two, that’s all I can say," he told Metal Crypt. "If you look at Judas Priest from Rocka Rolla to Firepower, everything in between has got its character and its identity. That's what we're working on with this one. I think adventurous is a word we've never used before in trying to explain the content. It’s adventurous.

"And now people are going, 'What does he mean by that? Is it going to sound like Dolly Parton?'" Halford continued. "You’ll have to wait and see. It's great, man. It's good. It's solid. It's a very, very good, strong follow-up, as they call it, to the last one."

Judas Priest '50 Heavy Metal Years' 2022 U.S. Tour

Oct. 13 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale

Oct. 15 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

Oct. 16 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway

Oct. 18 - Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 19 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Oct. 21 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

Oct. 22 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Oct. 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 25 - Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

Oct. 27 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Theater

Oct. 29 - Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center Moline

Oct. 30 - Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center

Nov. 1 - Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

Nov. 2 - Rapid City, SD @ The Monument

Nov. 7 - Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

Nov. 8 - Tucson, AZ @ TCC Arena

Nov. 10 - Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

Nov. 12 - Park City (Wichita), KS @ Hartman Arena

Nov. 13 - St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

Nov. 15 - Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

Nov. 17 - Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

Nov. 18 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane's River Center

Nov. 20 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Nov. 22 & 23 - San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena

Nov. 25 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Nov. 26 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater

Nov. 28 - Edinburg, TX @ Burt Ogden Arena

Nov. 29 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall