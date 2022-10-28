Journey Announces ‘Live in Concert at Lollapalooza’ Album and DVD

Journey will release a live album and concert DVD titled Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, documenting their 2021 performance at the Chicago festival.

Live in Concert at Lollapalooza will arrive on Dec. 9 and is available to preorder now in CD/DVD, Blu-ray, LP (black and green) and digital formats. Journey recently previewed the set with a live version of "Be Good to Yourself," off 1986's Raised on Radio. You can watch it and see the full track listing below.

The 20-song Live in Concert at Lollapalooza set list includes Journey's myriad requisite hits, including "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," "Only the Young," "Who's Crying Now," "Open Arms," "Faithfully" and "Don't Stop Believin'." The band did not play any songs off its 2022 album Freedom, which marked the first Journey studio LP since 2011's Eclipse.

Journey recently completed their 2022 North American tour with two back-to-back dates at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. Metallica's Kirk Hammett joined the band during the second night, performing Journey's "Wheel in the Sky" and Metallica's "Enter Sandman."

Journey won't be off the road for long, though: They recently announced a 50th-anniversary tour featuring Toto that will begin on Feb. 4 in Allentown, Penn., and conclude on April 25 in Palm Springs, Calif. "The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people's lives," keyboardist Jonathan Cain said in a statement. "The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of 'certain music' during 'uncertain times.'"

Journey, 'Live in Concert at Lollapalooza' Track Listing

1. "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"

2. "Only the Young"

3. Guitar Interlude

4. "Stone in Love"

5. "Be Good to Yourself"

6. "Just the Same Way"

7. "Lights"

8. "Still They Ride"

9. "Escape"

10. "La Do Da"

11. Piano Interlude

12. "Who's Crying Now"

13. Guitar Interlude

14. "Wheel in the Sky"

15. "Ask the Lonely"

16. "Open Arms"

17. "Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'"

18. "Faithfully"

19. "Any Way You Want It"

20. "Don't Stop Believin'"