Watch Journey Begin Nine-Show Las Vegas Residency

Journey's 2015 Las Vegas residency has begun.

As previously reported, the band is setting up shop at the Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a nine-show run, which started April 29 and will continue through May 16. It's Journey's first residency in the city, and follows a string of successful Hard Rock stands by the likes of Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard and Kiss.

Drummer Deen Castronovo told Ultimate Classic Rock that the band hoped to add a few of the deeper cuts from their catalog to the set list during their time in Vegas, saying he and guitarist Neal Schon make a concerted effort to keep things from getting too staid at Journey concerts.

"You know, Journey’s got over 100 tunes to choose from. Neal is always going, ‘Man, we’ve got to keep it fresh — it’s getting boring.’ So [when that happens], we’ll throw in some of the B-sides and the deep cuts, like ‘Troubled Child.’ I’d love to do that song," said Castronovo. "We’ve still got to do the ‘Dirty Dozen,’ we’ve got to do the hits, but the great thing about Neal is that he’s like, ‘I want to do 'Edge of the Blade' or 'Chain Reaction.'"

You can take a look at the complete set list from the opening show, and watch fan-shot footage of the night's renditions of "Any Way You Want It" above and "Be Good to Yourself" below. Tickets to the band's residency, which continues tomorrow, remain on sale at the Hard Rock Hotel or through AXS.

Watch Journey Perform "Be Good to Yourself"

