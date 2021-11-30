John Corabi ‘Insulted’ by Portrayal in Motley Crue’s ‘The Dirt’

Former Motley Crue singer John Corabi admitted he was “insulted” by how he was portrayed in the band’s 2019 biopic The Dirt.

"The portrayal in the movie, it was pathetic,” the rocker revealed during an interview with The Metal Summit. “It really made it look like I was really pissed when [the band is seen] basically walking into a high school gymnasium to, like, eight people. And I'm sorry, regardless of what the ticket sales were like [during his Motley Crue run], it was never that bad.”

Corabi -- who fronted the group from 1992 to 1996 in place of original singer Vince Neil -- further admitted he took his portrayal in The Dirt personally.

“I just kind of took it as a little bit of back-handed compliment -- not even a compliment; it was like an insult. I was insulted,” the singer explained. “And I'm, like, you know, dude? If you're gonna be a fucking asshole about it, whoever's choice it was to put that in there… At the end of the day, I didn't appreciate it."

Corabi previously said that he was “surprised” to be depicted in the film, joking that he was "a bit disappointed that they couldn’t lock down Morgan Freeman to play me.” Still, he now says he would have preferred to be completely left out of the flick.

"I think I'm in the movie 20 seconds," the singer noted. "So, take that 20 seconds out and skim over it completely."

Motley Crue released one full length album during Corabi’s tenure, 1994’s self-titled effort. Since his departure from the band, the singer has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Eric Singer, Bruce Kulick and Jerry Cantrell. Corabi also spent four years fronting the band Dead Daisies and has embarked on a successful solo career.