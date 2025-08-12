Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry said frontman Steven Tyler "doesn't want to tour" with the band again following their ill-fated and short-lived 2023 farewell trek.

The rockers launched their Peace Out farewell tour in September 2023 but were forced to postpone the run after just three shows because Tyler injured his larynx. Aerosmith ultimately canceled the tour and announced their retirement from the road in August 2024 when Tyler's injury proved insurmountable.

Tyler made a triumphant appearance at Ozzy Osbourne's Back to the Beginning farewell concert last month, leading to speculation that Aerosmith might return to the stage. And while that could still happen, Perry said a tour is not in the cards.

Joe Perry Says Steven Tyler 'Can't Tour' With Aerosmith

"There's been talk about doing a documentary, that might be part of it. I've been spending a lot of time with Steven and he just doesn't want to tour and he can't tour. It's tough," Perry told WBUR. "I'm not sure I would want to go out and book another 40-city tour. It's a long way to the top and staying there takes it out of you, especially an Aerosmith tour."

What about another Las Vegas residency, like the Deuces Are Wild extended stays they did in 2019 and 2022? "I'll never say never, but I wouldn't bet on it — no pun intended," Perry said. "You really have to want to be out there and we're all at that point of: How do you want to live? How do you want to spend the next however long you've got?"

Joe Perry Says Final Aerosmith Show Is Still Possible

Although a tour seems unlikely, Perry hasn't ruled out a final performance with his main band. "I would bet that there's an Aerosmith show left," he said.

This echoes what the guitarist told radio host Eddie Trunk in June. "We're talking about it. I mean, except for anything on the calendar, we're all alive and well, so we'll just have to see," Perry said on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation. "I know there's gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I'm not looking forward to putting the set list together for that one."

When asked whether Tyler could handle one more Aerosmith show, Perry surmised: "I think he would. I think it's just a matter of getting there, you know? I mean, we're up there, man. And it's a lot."

Joe Perry Gearing Up for 2025 Solo Tour

In the meantime, Perry will hit the road with the Joe Perry Project for a brief North American tour that launches on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida. He'll be joined by Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford and touring keyboardist/backing vocalist Buck Johnson, Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo and the Black Crowes' Chris Robinson on lead vocals.

STP drummer Eric Kretz was supposed to join the band as well, but he had to bow out due to a family emergency. Longtime Perry associate (and former Smash Mouth and current Cher touring drummer) Jason Sutter will be behind the kit instead.

"The vibe of the project is loose. I like thinking of it as a garage band, but we're playing on a stage in front of people," Perry said. "These gigs with these guys is kind of a dream – this lineup is kinda selling the places."