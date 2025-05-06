Joe Perry Project Announces 2025 Tour With All-Star Lineup

Aerosmith's Joe Perry is taking the Joe Perry Project back on the road this summer for a brief North American tour featuring an all-star lineup.

The eight-show trek begins on Aug. 13 in Tampa, Florida, and concludes on Aug. 23 in Port Chester, New York. The band will make additional stops in Florida, Ontario, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut along the way.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at Perry's website. You can see the full tour schedule below.

Who's Playing With the Joe Perry Project on Upcoming Tour?

Perry will be joined on his upcoming trek by several of longtime associates, who are all rock royalty in their own right. The Project lineup includes fellow Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford and touring keyboardist/backing vocalist Buck Johnson, Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz, and the Black Crowes' Chris Robinson on lead vocals.

Robinson has extensive history with Perry, guesting on the guitarist's 2023 album Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII and performing live with him in recent years. The Black Crowes were also tapped as support on Aerosmith's farewell tour, which was canceled after three dates due to Steven Tyler's vocal injury and subsequent retirement from the road. DeLeo also performed on Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII and previously played bass in the Hollywood Vampires alongside Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp.

READ MORE: See Steven Tyler and Joe Perry's First Performance Since 2023

"Well ... it’s time to let the music do the talkin' again," Perry said in a statement. "I'm really excited about the JPP line up this year!!!! Most of these guys played with me at the Roxy in L.A. at the debut event for my latest solo album [Sweetzerland Manifesto] in January 2018. They’re all busy as hell but thankfully they’re able to carve out some time for this run."

Perry added: "The set list is gonna include my fav JPP cuts, STP, Black Crowes, and with Brad we’ll be hitting the Aero hits and some deep cuts and then ya never know!!!! Gonna be a BLAST, and if you’ve ever been to one of my shows you know the words 'GARAGE BAND on STEROIDS' come to mind! See you there!!!!"

Joe Perry Project 2025 Tour Dates

Aug. 13 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Aug. 14 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Aug. 16 - Toronto, ON @ History

Aug. 17 - Muskoka, ON @ Kee to Bala

Aug. 19 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

Aug. 20 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug. 22 - Mashantucket, CT @ The Premiere Theater at Foxwoods Casino

Aug. 23 - Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre