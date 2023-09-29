Aerosmith Postpones ‘Peace Out’ Farewell Tour Until 2024

Aerosmith has postponing the remaining dates of their Peace Out farewell tour until 2024 due to Steven Tyler's ongoing health issues.

"Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought," Aerosmith said in an official statement. "His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."

Aerosmith previously postponed six dates of their Peace Out tour after Tyler injured his vocal cords. The incident occurred only three shows into the trek, during their Sept. 9 appearance in Belmont, New York.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible [opening act] Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world," Tyler said in the official statement. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

Aerosmith's Peace Out tour kicked off Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. The band delivered an electrifying performance atop a dazzling new stage shaped like a 3D version of the band’s classic logo. Their 18-song set list drew almost evenly from both the group’s original ‘70s period and their subsequent ‘80s and ‘90s comeback years.

Aerosmith initially announced their farewell tour plans in May, noting that founding drummer Joey Kramer would not take part in the trek. The band stated that Kramer had "made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health."

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, according to the band. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend once new dates are announced. Aerosmith also encouraged fans with questions regarding refunds to reach out to officials at their point of purchase.

