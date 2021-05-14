Joan Jett’s First Two Albums Turned Into a Graphic Novel

A new graphic novel has been announced, celebrating the 40th anniversaries of Joan Jett’s landmark albums, Bad Reputation and I Love Rock ‘n Roll.

Released by Z2 Comics, the book brings Jett’s “songs to life as 20 vivid stories.” Some of the best female writers and artists from the comic book industry were recruited for the project, reflecting Jett’s own breakthrough in the male-dominated rock world.

“The comic world, much like the Rock 'n' Roll world, is fairly underrepresented in terms of women, particularly in the mainstream,” Carianne Brinkman, president of Jett’s Blackheart Records, explained via press release. “We thought this was a great opportunity to celebrate comic writers and illustrators who happen to be women, and who, like Joan, are constantly being asked what it's like to be ‘a WOMAN....’ in their respective industries. We are so excited to bring these amazing artists and writers together to celebrate this milestone anniversary.”

Standard editions of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - 40x40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock 'n’ Roll are available in either soft or hardcover versions. A Deluxe Edition (limited to 3,000) features bonus material including exclusive art prints, mini guitar amplifier and graphic novel "Jukebox" clamshell case. The Super Deluxe Edition (limited to 1,000) adds a bluetooth speaker, more exclusive prints, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts Greatest Hits on magenta colored vinyl LP and a split 7” record of "I Love Rock & Roll" (with the Sex Pistols) and "Bad Reputation" (with Pat Smear).

The most exclusive version is the Platinum Edition, limited to only 40 copies. The set comes with a hardcover copy of the graphic novel, hand-signed by Jett, as well as an Epiphone guitar with case, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts guitar strap and all of the aforementioned material included in the previous versions.

“Joan Jett is the epitome of a rock ’n' roll icon and a powerful force of a woman,” noted Tara McPherson, one of the acclaimed artists who contributed to the comic. “When I was young and teaching myself how to play bass and starting bands, she was such an inspiration to me, and I know to so many other girls as well. She’s a fierce woman making no apologies, showing females they have a place in rock!”

All versions of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts- 40x40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock 'n’ Roll are available for pre-order now.

