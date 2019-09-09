Joan Jett and Carrie Underwood’s new version of the Sunday Night Football opening theme was aired for the first time last night, marking the start of the NFL's 100th season.

It’s yet another take on Jett’s classic track “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” known as “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” with variants used to start the show since 2006.

You can watch the 2019 edition – featuring Jett's band the Blackhearts and complete with the line “100 seasons strong and we’re doin’ it right” – below.

The song started life with the title “I Hate Myself Because I Can’t Get Laid” before a reworking took place in 1986; it was later recorded with a solo by former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor. It appeared on Jett’s album Up Your Alley and spent 26 weeks on the chart. Producers of NBC’s SNF show picked it up in 2009; it acquired its third title while being sung by Pink, then later Faith Hill and eventually by Underwood.

When the 2019 version was announced, Underwood noted, “I have always been a huge fan of Joan’s, and I’m thrilled that she’s joining us. ... What better way to pay homage to the original SNF opening song than by getting to play with her on prime time’s biggest stage?”

“It is a perfect way to celebrate the league’s 100th season by going back to the beginning," Executive Producer Fred Gaudelli commented. "It is a perfect way to evolve and celebrate the song.”

In 2016, Jett said she's "just glad I don’t have to sing the new versions. I’d probably end up singing the football version onstage by accident.”