Joan Jett became a rock 'n' roll lifer the moment she cofounded the Runaways at age 16 with drummer Sandy West. Playing a mix of glam, pop, hard-rock and punk, the guitarist and singer was setting a path for the solo career she would launch in 1979 after the Runaways broke up.

A 1980 solo debut, Bad Reputation, made with members of Sex Pistols, got things rolling, but it was the release of her second record, I Love Rock-N-Roll, recorded with her full-time band the Blackhearts, that made her a star.

Thanks to a No. 1 cover of the Arrows' title tune, and plenty of airplay on MTV during its earliest days as a network, Jett formulated the blueprints that helped her stage an active next few years, combining catchy originals with well-chosen cover songs that fit her band's straightforward but efficient playing, as you will see in the list below of Joan Jett Albums Ranked.

Although Jett and the Blackhearts' early chart singles were covers, she quickly began to declare her own identity in the male-dominated music industry of the '80s. By the early 1990s, Jett was recognized as a significant influence on the emerging riot grrrl scene, celebrated for her unwavering stance over the years.

Through the decades, Jett has maintained that vision that's both defiantly original and a nod to the past, including her own; she's reworked some of her Runaways songs on Blackhearts records, has recorded an album of covers as a solo artist and even revisited her past catalog as part of a 2022 acoustic album, Changeup. It's all led to a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2015 and the admiration of generations of like-minded, strong-willed artists.