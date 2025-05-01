Billy Idol and Joan Jett Launch 2025 Tour: Videos, Set List

Billy Idol and Joan Jett kicked off their 2025 tour Wednesday night in Phoenix with a huge serving of '80s hits and trips to their respective punk rock pasts.

You can see the complete set lists for both Idol and Jett below, as well as fan-shot video from their performances.

Jett kicked things off at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre with a 15-song set that wrapped up with a powerful foursome of her biggest hits: "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," "Crimson and Clover," "I Hate Myself for Loving You" and "Bad Reputation."

It was the first show of the It's a Nice Day to.. Tour Again! tour, timed to promote Idol's new Dream Into It album. His 17-song set featured five songs from the new album, mixed in with Rebel Yell hits such as "Flesh for Fantasy" and "Eyes Without a Face."

His longtime guitarist Steve Stevens was given plenty of time to shine with two extended solo segments, one of which found him covering Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" and Eddie Van Halen's "Eruption."

In a better world, the tour would have also served as a victory lap for the "Rebel Yell" singer's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. But despite coming in third in the fan vote, Idol wasn't chosen for induction this year.

Both singers revisited the catalogs of their pre-solo career punk rock bands, with Idol covering Generation X's "Dancing With Myself" and "Night of the Cadillacs," while Jett performed "Cherry Bomb" and "You Drive Me Wild" by the Runaways.

Idol and Jett will return to the stage in Houston on Saturday night. The tour's first leg will conclude May 23 in Toronto. They'll return to the road Aug. 16 in Philadelphia, with the fun scheduled to wrap up Sept. 25 in Los Angeles. You can get complete show and ticket information at Idol's official website.

Watch Billy Idol Perform 'Rebel Yell'

Watch Billy Idol Perform 'Eyes Without a Face'

Watch Joan Jett Perform 'Cherry Bomb'

Billy Idol, April 30, 2025 Phoenix Talking Stick Amphitheatre Set List

1. "Still Dancing"

2. "Cradle of Love"

3. "Flesh for Fantasy"

4. "77"

5. "Too Much Fun"

6. "Eyes Without a Face"

7. Steve Stevens Guitar Solo

8. "Mony Mony"

9. "Dream Into It"

10. "Love Don't Live Here Anymore"

11. "Night of the Cadillacs"

12. "Blue Highway"

13. "Rebel Yell"

14. "Dancing With Myself"

15. "Hot in the City"

16. "People I Love"

17. "White Wedding"

via SetList.fm

Joan Jett, April 30, 2025 Phoenix Talking Stick Amphitheatre Set List

1. "Change the World"

2. "Cherry Bomb"

3. "Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)"

4. "You Drive Me Wild"

5. "If You're Blue"

6. "Different"

7. "Fake Friends"

8. "Lie to Me"

9. "Androgynous"

10. "Everyday People"

11. "Love is Pain"

12. "I Love Rock 'n' Roll"

13. "Crimson & Clover"

14. "I Hate Myself for Loving You"

15. "Bad Reputation"

via SetList.fm