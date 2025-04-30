Here’s What to Wear to the Billy Idol and Joan Jett 2025 Tour

Billy Idol and Joan Jett are hitting the road together this summer, which we're predicting is going to singlehandedly boost sales of leather jackets and pants all over America.

It all starts in Phoenix where the It's a Nice Day to... Tour Again! tour launches at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. From there, the trek hits places like Toronto, New York City, Seattle, Los Angeles and a whole lot in between.

If you've got tickets for the tour and are trying to come up with outfit ideas, we can help. Below, we've listed various items related to each artist (with links) that will spice up your look and make sure no one mistakes you for a fake fan.

Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images / Amazon Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images / Amazon loading...

We're going to start things off with Jett, who has developed a distinct stage style over many years. The basis of it all is the humble black tank top, an incredibly versatile piece that's both simple and suggestive. Really any plain kind like these would do, but you could also up the ante and go for something a little more rock 'n' roll inspired, like this faux leather option.

Paul Natkin, Getty Images / Amazon Paul Natkin, Getty Images / Amazon loading...

In practically every photo of Jett, you'll notice her wearing some variation of a choker necklace, typically black in color. You might think of these as being a popular '90s accessory, but Jett's been wearing them for much longer. Conveniently, Amazon offers a set of them so you can pick and choose the exact style that best suits you.

And if you're looking for additional jewelry, here's something pretty unique: there's a site where you can buy necklaces and bracelets literally made out of Jett's own guitar strings, with a portion of the profits going toward Jett's charity of choice, PETA.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images / Amazon Ethan Miller, Getty Images / Amazon loading...

Let's say you're not that into fashion An easy way to still match the vibe of a Joan Jett concert is through makeup. Jett has pretty much mastered the smokey eye and smudged eyeliner look that frankly screams rock 'n' roll. "I've heard it from designers," she told Rolling Stone in 2015, "people on runway shows: 'Let's do Joan Jett,' for makeup and hair."

Amazon has plenty of eyeshadow palettes like this one that can be played around with. For eyeliners, we'd recommend using the pencil or retractable kind so that you can achieve Jett's purposefully messy look.

Boardwalk / Amazon Boardwalk / Amazon loading...

There's been a lot of black on this list thus far, so for those of you that enjoy wearing something more colorful, how about a hot pink blazer like the kind Jett wore on the cover of 1981's I Love Rock 'n Roll? Bonus points if you also tie a sky blue bandana around your neck.

Matthew Wilkening, UCR / Araya Doheny, Getty Images / Amazon Matthew Wilkening, UCR / Araya Doheny, Getty Images / Amazon loading...

Jim Morrison is not the only rockstar to pull off leather pants, and in this case, both Jett and Idol are frequent-wearers. Fortunately Amazon carries options for both men and women. To be clear, these are not real leather, and we'd also recommend taking better care of them than Idol used to do back in the day.

"We had a 10 month tour with Rebel Yell, and I had two pairs of leather pants. In the cases overnight, the leather would dry up," he recalled to Rolling Stone in 2005. "You could only get them up to your calves, then up to your knees, up over your thighs, and eventually you could get them over your bum. You had to warm them up, because they were stuck together. That's the reason I started wearing cologne, to hide the stench of the fucking rotting, fleshy, slimy shit. And the lower half of my body was blue, because the leather would bleed onto the skin."

Evan Agostini, Getty Images / Amazon Evan Agostini, Getty Images / Amazon loading...

Sometimes you have to dress for the job you want, not the job you have. When Idol moved from London to New York City in 1981, he was not a known figure, still a year out from releasing his debut solo album. But local New Yorkers appreciated his leather-focused style. "Guys would come up and say, 'Punk rock, don't stop!' and all that. 'Where’s the party?'" Idol said to The New Yorker in 2025. "I'd have leather jeans on, leg warmers over my Winklepicker boots, a New Romantic cape. I could get into all the clubs."

For pretty much his whole public career, Idol has sported a quintessential rockstar item: the leather jacket. Whether you're wearing the men's or women's variety, it must be black and ideally should feature silver detailing in the zippers and snaps.

Richard E. Aaron, Redferns, Getty Images / Amazon Richard E. Aaron, Redferns, Getty Images / Amazon loading...

After all these years, it's difficult to imagine Idol with anything other than his signature spiky bleach blonde hair. Idol wound up with the hairstyle completely on accident when a friend, tasked with dyeing Idol's naturally dark hair with blue highlights, didn't have the proper equipment on hand. "She bleached my hair, because you bleach your hair first to put these blue highlights, and then you dye it black again," Idol recalled to Rolling Stone in 2020. "Then she reached into a bag and went, 'Oh, I haven't got the highlights, so I can't really do what we were going to do. I'll get them and we'll do it next week.' So I kind of looked in the mirror and went, 'Well, this isn't that bad, actually. This is kind of a bit of a laugh.' It was a bit orange-y, but it was cool, especially for punk."

The look stuck. Now we're not necessarily encouraging you to go out and bleach your entire head of hair, but you can buy some hair gel and temporarily spike it up.

Hulton Archive, Getty Images / Amazon Hulton Archive, Getty Images / Amazon loading...

"I'm not interested in 'fashion' fashion. I'm not interested in trends or styles," Idol said to Smash Hits magazine all the way back in 1979. "We'd like to create an alternative fashion. We've always done it. Back in the old days we used to design our own t-shirts. We tried to be as creative as possible with what money we had. We still can't really afford it."

Very obviously, Idol grew to afford it and he created an iconic look whether he meant to or not. One of the more subtle but just as important aspects of it is a set of layered necklaces — silver chains, pearls, beads or whatever else strikes your fancy. More is more in this case.

Hulton Archive, Getty Images / Amazon Hulton Archive, Getty Images / Amazon loading...

Oh you thought we were done talking about leather? That's cute. No Idol outfit would be complete without a pair of fingerless leather black gloves, ideally with more silver hardware. Extra points if you add on some studded/spiked leather cuff bracelets.