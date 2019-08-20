Since 2013, NBC has used country star Carrie Underwood to usher in their Sunday Night Football telecasts. But beginning with the upcoming season, she'll be joined by Joan Jett, with the two of them singing “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.” Jett's band, the Blackhearts, performed on the recording.

The song, which had been sung in various years by Pink (2006), Faith Hill (2007-2012) and Underwood (2013-2015), is a rewrite of Jett's hit “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” In recent years, Underwood has sung "Oh Sunday Night" and "Game On." The segment, which was shot in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will premiere on Sept. 7, when the Pittsburgh Steelers play the New England Patriots. A preview of it will air this Sunday (Aug. 25) during the game between the Steelers and the Tennessee Titans.

“I have always been a huge fan of Joan’s, and I’m thrilled that she’s joining us for the Sunday Night Football open,” Underwood enthused in a statement reprinted at the Washington Post. “What better way to pay homage to the original SNF opening song than by getting to play with her on prime time’s biggest stage?”

According to the Post, executive producer Fred Gaudelli tried to get Jett, whom he's known for 20 years, to sing the theme, but she declined. With the National Football League recognizing its 100th anniversary this year, he tried again, this time successfully.

“It is a perfect way to celebrate the league’s 100th season by going back to the beginning,” Gaudelli said. “It is a perfect way to evolve and celebrate the song.”

Back in June, Jett and Underwood performed a medley of "I Hate Myself for Loving You," "Bad Reputation" and "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" during the CMA Music Festival in Nashville.