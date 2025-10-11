Thommy Price, drummer for Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for nearly 30 years, has died at the age of 68.

The news was confirmed by his wife on Facebook.

"A devoted husband and proud father and powerhouse drummer and songwriter, Thommy's extraordinary career spanned decades, performing and recording with some of rock’s most iconic artists," the post read. "His energy, kindness, humor, and unmatched rhythm left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him and every stage he graced."

Price first started drumming for the Blackhearts in 1986, just in time for the band's fifth studio album, Good Music. He stayed with the group for a total of eight albums, departing in 2016.

"We lost a member of the Blackheart family - the one of a kind Thommy Price," the band said in their own social media post. "He was a drummer's drummer and admired by so many. Our hearts are heavy. Sending love to his beautiful family. We love you Thommy."

Before that, Price also worked with Billy Idol, playing on his debut album in 1983. In another post, Idol described Price as "a fantastic musician & drummer who put his definitive stamp on my album Rebel Yell & helped us 2 bring it 2 a conclusion!"

Price also contributed to music by countless other rock 'n' roll legends, including Debbie Harry, Roger Daltrey, Ronnie Wood, Blue Oyster Cult, Steve Lukather and many more. He also had his own band based in New York City.