Listen to Joan Jett, Billy Idol Guest on Miley Cyrus’ New Album

Miley Cyrus released her new album Plastic Hearts, featuring collaborations with rock icons Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett and Billy Idol.

Jett can be heard on “Bad Karma” while Idol duets on “Night Crawling” and both songs can be heard below. The track “Midnight Sky” featuring Nicks was released earlier this month.

Cyrus has been friends with both singers for some time, although her relationship with Jett is probably better known. In an extensive interview discussing the LP, Cyrus admitted that, at one point, she’d misunderstood how similar they were as she read a book that featured Jett’s written notes. “I was looking at pictures of her, getting inspired, and I was like, ‘Shit, we have the exact same handwriting!’” Cyrus recalled. “I was like, ‘Man, me and Joan DO have a lot in common. I even have her handwriting.’” Then she realized it was her own writing, after she’d felt inspired to scribble down some lyrics and the book had been the closest thing to hand. “I do not remember her writing about floating through space with an astronaut,” she said.

Explaining her decision to ask Jett to appear on Plastic Hearts, she recalled that producer Mark Ronson had told her: “This is the most Miley record of all time.” She continued: “I thought, ‘There’s only one person who could own this record more than me – it’s Joan Jett.’ Because that’s who instilled that mentality into me.”

She went on to explain she’d known Idol for years too. “I think the first thing I ever did for Billy was like 2013; I actually think that’s just when I’d just dyed my hair platinum and just shaved my head – I had short little spiky hair, and I looked like Billy Idol,” she said. “I really used him as the inspiration for the transformation that I had.” She added that his music had played a role too: “The way that he kinda married like rebellion, but also his music had like incredible hooks – he showed me that I could have balance, that I could make music that I and other people could love.”

Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett - ‘Bad Karma’

Miley Cyrus and Billy Idol - ‘Night Crawling’