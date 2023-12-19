Billy Idol Admits Hall of Fame Induction ‘Would Be Incredible’

Billy Idol has enjoyed commercial success and critical acclaim throughout his career, yet one accolade still escapes him: induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“It would be incredible,” Idol admitted to Spin while imagining what his induction would be like. “It’s a big thank you to the fans in lots of ways. They really believed and hung in through thick and thin.”

Idol has been Hall eligible since 2007, yet surprisingly has never even received a nomination. The “Rebel Yell” rocker has sold more than 40 million albums in his career and received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year. Still, Idol noted that induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame would be extra special because it’d allow him to properly thank the fans who have supported him for over 40 years.

“Towards the end of your career or life, you get a chance to say thanks to everybody because somehow or other, they’ve made my life fucking great,” the singer explained. “They let me live my dreams. That was incredible. What a gift.”

Idol’s most recent project, the concert film and documentary Billy Idol – State Line: Live at the Hoover Dam, is out now.

Criticism of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Idol’s candor regarding the Hall of Fame stands in stark contrast to many other musicians who have recently criticized the institution. Drummer Simon Kirke called it a “travesty” that Bad Company and Free weren’t already in the Hall, while Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx described the Hall as “not a big deal” and “not some elite club that defines you.”

Still, the harshest recent criticism came from Cher, who insisted she wouldn’t accept induction “if they gave me a million dollars.” “They can just go you-know-what-themselves,” the singer continued, delivering a pointed message to the nomination committee.