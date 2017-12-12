Jethro Tull Announce 40th-Anniversary ‘Heavy Horses’ Reissue

Jethro Tull will mark their 50th anniversary in 2018 — and part of the celebration will include a deluxe 40th-anniversary reissue of the band's 11th studio album, Heavy Horses.

Previously remastered in 2003, Heavy Horses is scheduled to return to stores on Feb. 9 with a healthy array of added material. Spanning five discs in all, the "new shoes" edition of the LP boasts three CDs, including a new Steven Wilson stereo remix of the original track listing as well as live recordings and non-album sides, and a pair of DVDs containing hi-res and surround sound mixes of the record as well as assorted bonus material.

In addition to expanded, remastered and remixed audio, this edition of Heavy Horses includes promo videos and TV ads for the album, as well as packaging that also houses new liner notes, including track-by-track commentary from frontman Ian Anderson, new interviews and a recording and touring chronology of the band during the period that produced the album.

The "new shoes" 40th anniversary edition of Heavy Horses is available to pre-order now. Look over the complete track listing below.

Jethro Tull, 'Heavy Horses' (New Shoes Edition) Track Listing

CD1 [A Steven Wilson Stereo Remix]

"...And the Mouse Police Never Sleeps"

"Acres Wild"

"No Lullaby"

"Moths"

"Journeyman"

"Rover"

"One Brown Mouse"

"Heavy Horses"

"Weathercock"

Associated Recordings

"Living in These Hard Times" (Version Two)

"Everything in Our Lives"

"Jack A Lynn"

"Quatrain"

"Horse-Hoeing Husbandry"

"Beltane"

"Botanic Man"

"Living in These Hard Times" (Version One)

"Botanic Man Theme"

CD2: Live In Concert In Berne, Switzerland, May 1978 - Part One

[A Jacko Jakszyk Stereo Remix]

"Opening Music (Quartet)"

Introduction by Claude Nobs

"No Lullaby"

"Sweet Dream"

"Skating Away on the Thin Ice of the New Day"

"Jack in the Green"

"One Brown Mouse"

"Heavy Horses"

"A New Day Yesterday"

"Flute Solo Improvisation / God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / Bouree"

"Living in the Past / A New Day Yesterday (Reprise)"

"Songs from the Wood"

CD3: Live In Concert In Berne, Switzerland, May 1978 - Part Two

"Thick as a Brick"

"Hunting Girl"

"Too Old To Rock 'n' Roll"

"Conundrum"

"Minstrel in the Gallery"

"Cross Eyed Mary"

"Quatrain"

"Aqualung"

"Locomotive Breath"

"Dambusters March / Aqualung (Reprise)"

DVD 1 [Audio/Video]

Heavy Horses full album plus:

"Living in These Hard Times" (Versions 1 & 2)

"Everything in Our Lives"

"Jack-A-Lynn"

"Horse-Hoeing Husbandry"

"Beltane"

"Botanic Man & Botanic Man"

"Quatrain" (Stereo Only)

Mixed 5.1 DTS & DD surround sound and 96/24 LPCM stereo

DVD 2 [Audio]

Jethro Tull recorded live to 24 track at The Festhalle, Berne, Switzerland by The Maison Rouge Mobile mixed to 5.1 DTS & DD surround sound and 48/24 LPCM stereo

Promotional video footage for the tracks "Heavy Horses" and "Moths" and two period TV ads