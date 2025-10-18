Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre Announces New Memoir

Jethro Tull guitar legend Martin Barre will finally tell his story in a new autobiography, A Trick of Memory, which is set for release on Nov. 6.

The book will follow Barre's journey from the early times in Birmingham where he played flute and saxophone prior to shifting his focus to guitar to the incredible run of more than four decades that the guitarist enjoyed with Jethro Tull. According to a press release, fans can expect candid thoughts regarding his life on the road, plus the highs and lows of the music industry and the stories behind some of the most memorable moments that he enjoyed during his time with the group.

Iron Maiden's Steve Harris is just one of Barre's peers noting how important his contributions to music have been. "Jethro Tull massively influenced me and what Maiden have been doing over the years," he said in a statement. "I always loved Martin Barre's playing and I'm pretty sure he was a massive influence on [Maiden guitarist] Dave Murray's playing too." The heavy metal legends have long been outspoken fans of the band's work and have covered material from the Tull repertoire.

What Happened With Martin Barre and Jethro Tull?

In a 2015 conversation with UCR, Barre shared that it was a "personal shock" when Ian Anderson decided to disband Jethro Tull in 2011, which caused the guitarist, who had already been doing periodic solo work, to figure out his next move. "Essentially the floor was pulled from underneath me, and I had a month to reorganize my life and start from the beginning again. I am free, but I wasn't looking for freedom. I already had it.]," he explained then. "It's important that people know I was always musically happy because I was able to do a solo album every three or four years when I had the time."

The guitarist will launch a a fresh round of acoustic tour dates in the U.K. at the beginning of November to coincide with the release of the new book. He'll plug back in for more shows in 2026 under the banner of A Brief History of Tull.