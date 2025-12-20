Mick Abrahams, original Jethro Tull guitarist and founder of blues rock band Blodwyn Pig, died Friday at 82.

Martin Barre, who succeeded Abrahams in Jethro Tull and played with the band until its dissolution in 2011, posted a tribute to his predecessor on Facebook.

"My friend and mentor Mick Abrahams has passed," Barre wrote. "He was so nice to me and that is something I will never forget! What a magnificent guitar player who gave us so much! Rest in peace."

Mick Abrahams' Early Career: Jethro Tull and Blodwyn Pig Success

Born on April 7, 1943 in Luton, Bedfordshire, England, Abrahams co-founded Jethro Tull in 1967 alongside vocalist Ian Anderson, bassist Glenn Cornick and drummer Clive Bunker. He played on the band's debut album, This Was, released in October 1968.

Abrahams' tenure with Jethro Tull was short-lived. He left the band in December 1968, in part because of disagreements over the band's musical direction. Abrahams brought prominent blues rock and jazz fusion elements to the group, while future releases would feature Jethro Tull's classic mix of prog and folk rock.

Following his departure from Jethro Tull, Abrahams formed the blues rock band Blodwyn Pig. They released two albums, 1969's Ahead Rings Out and 1970's Getting to This, both of which reached the Top 10 on the UK Albums Chart.

“We could hold our own with any company," Abrahams told Prog in 2018. "It didn’t bother us if we were put on the bill with Crimson or Zeppelin. Nothing changed for us, and nothing phased us.”

Mick Abrahams' Later Years and Health Issues

Blodwyn Pig initially disbanded in 1970 but reformed intermittently over the years. Abrahams formed the short-lived Wommett, then embarked on a solo career, releasing his self-titled debut album in 1971. Several more solo albums followed over the years, as did albums with the reformed Blodwyn Pig.

Health issues later made it nearly impossible for Abrahams to play guitar. "I had two heart attacks and a stroke almost at the same time [in November 2009]. Those have left their mark on me," he told Prog. "These days, I can join in a bit on guitar with others, but nowhere near the level I was once able to achieve. That upsets me.”

Abrahams released his final solo album, Revived!, in 2015. The LP featured several guests, including his Jethro Tull successor Barre.

Throughout a career full of stops and starts, Abrahams kept the same goal. “Making good, honest music,” he told Prog, “without any prejudice.”