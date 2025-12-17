Frontman Ian Anderson has scheduled a massive Jethro Tull tour in support of 2025's No. 25 U.K. hit album Curious Ruminant.

They'll play some 45 dates across Europe and the U.K., primarily in April and May. Nearly 20 of the concerts will be in England, Wales and Scotland, with multiple stops also planned in Italy, Germany, Finland, Spain, Denmark and Austria. Tickets sales are already underway through the band's official site.

A complete list of confirmed Jethro Tull dates, cities and venues can be found below, along with a continuously updated list of 2026's biggest rock tours.

When Was Jethro Tull's Last US Tour?

Jethro Tull's most recent large-scale trek across America dates back to the autumn of 2023. Dubbed the Seven Decades Tour, the concert set lists blended timeless old favorites with material from their then-new LP RokFlote.

That No. 17 U.K. hit became the second in a trio of recent Top 30 U.K. finishes for Jethro Tull, along with 2022's The Zealot Gene and 2025's Curious Ruminant. The Zealot Gene and RokFlote reached the Billboard Top 40, too. And to think, Anderson actually retired Jethro Tull in the early 2010s.

Back then, Anderson said he preferred to use his own name in his "twilight years." Jethro Tull, he argued, was a "body of work I rather think is now kind of historical, since the weight of it lies back in the '70s and '80s in terms of volume – and I rather think it's nice to kind of leave that as legacy."

Jethro Tull in the early '80s. (Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

When Did Ian Anderson Resurrect Jethro Tull?

In retrospect, however, Homo Erraticus was "very much a band project album," Anderson told UCR, despite being issued in 2014 under his own name. Suddenly, Jethro Tull was back – though with only Anderson from its classic-era lineups. The Zealot Gene become the first album released under the Jethro Tull banner in nearly 20 years.

More recently, Jethro Tull released an expanded version of the 1972 Top 5 U.S. hit compilation Living in the Past, transforming the project into a six-disc box. Renamed Still Living in the Past, the set featured remixed versions of the original LP's original outtakes, album tracks and singles along with alternate recordings from the era and an previously unissued Nov. 4, 1970, concert at Carnegie Hall.

Jethro Tull 2026 Europe and UK Tour

2/11 – Munich, Germany @ Isar Philharmonic

3/1 – Torino, Italy @ Teatro Colosseo di Torino

3/3 – Trieste, Italy @ Politeama Rossetti

3/13 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu de Lisboa

3/15 – Vigo, Spain @ Auditorio

3/22 – Dresden, Germany @ Konzertsaal im Kulturpalast

3/23 – Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee

4/9 – Dillingen, Germany @ Lokschuppen Dillingen

4/11 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Liederhalle Beethovensaal

4/12 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Meistersingerhalle

4/19 – Perth, Scotland @ Concert Hall

4/20 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

4/22 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall

4/23 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ O2 City Hall Newcastle

4/25 – Bradford, England @ St George’s Hall

4/26 – Manchester, England @ Lowry

4/28 – Liverpool, England @ Philharmonic Hall

4/29 – Sheffield, England @ City Hall

5/2 – Stoke-on-Trent, England @ Victoria Hall

5/3 – Birmingham, England @ Symphony Hall

5/5 – Leicester, England @ De Montfort Hall

5/6 – London, England @ London Palladium

5/8 – Basingstoke, England @ The Anvil

5/9 – Swansea, Wales @ Brangwyn Hall

5/10 – Bristol, England @ Beacon Theatre

5/12 – Truro, England @ Hall for Cornwall

5/13 – Bournemouth, England @ Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

5/15 – Southampton, England @ O2 Guildhall

5/16 – Eastbourne, England @ Congress Theatre

6/27 – Butzbach, Germany @ Scholss Butzbach

7/10 – Pistoia, Italy @ Pistoia Blues

8/1 – Loket, Czech Republic @ Amfiteatr Loket

8/4 – Cambrils, Spain @ Festival Internacional de Cambrils

8/7 – Savonlinna, Finland @ Olavinlinna

8/9 – Tampere, Finland @ Tampere Talo

8/10 – Helsinki, Finland @ Kulttuuritalo

10/15 – Herning, Denmark @ MCH Herning Kongrescenter

10/16 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Gamle Scene

11/5 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

11/6 – Magdeburg, Germany @ GETEC Arena Magdeburg

11/8 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Kongresshaus

11/14 – Istanbul, Turkey @ Zorlu PSM

11/20 – Bregenz, Austria @ Festspielhaus Bregenz

11/22 – Linz, Austria @ Brucknerhaus

11/23 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Konzerthaus