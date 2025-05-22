Jethro Tull Announces Six-Disc ‘Still Living in the Past’

Jethro Tull will release an expanded version of 1972's Living in the Past compilation.

The upcoming six-disc album, Still Living in the Past, includes remixes, demos, and live tracks, and will be released on July 11.

As with other recent Jethro Tull reissues, Steven Wilson has remixed the original album and the previously unreleased concert recordings. In addition to five music CDs, the set includes a Blu-ray disc of audio and four promotional clips from 1970 and 1971.

"After 53 years since its original issue, this collection with the Steven Wilson remixes and surround sound upgrades is a splendid addition to the Tull album series," Tull leader Ian Anderson said in a press release announcing the set. "It was conceived at the time primarily to update the Tull story for U.S. and European audiences who might not have had the benefit of the many songs which had already reached U.K. fans' ears.

"I recall the recordings of many of these songs with surprising clarity and some I can still play from memory without a moment of hesitation. Quirky in some instances and covering a range of musical styles, it shows off my attempts to broaden my writing and arranging and develop beyond the more rocky and bluesy origins of the band. My mandolin and acoustic guitar tracks are amongst my personal favorites."

What's on Jethro Tull's 'Still Living in the Past'?

At the time of its release in 1972, Living in the Past was designed as an introduction to the band for new fans who discovered them after Thick as a Brick, their fifth album, reached No. 1 earlier in the year.

Living in the Past made it to No. 3 in the U.S.; the original LP included outtakes, album tracks and singles dating to 1968. The new version features remixed versions of those tracks and alternate recordings of Jethro Tull songs from the era.

Still Living in the Past also features a Wilson-remixed Carnegie Hall concert from Nov. 4, 1970, that has never been released.

"I am so happy to have this material made available again," Anderson said.

You can see the track listing for Still Living in the Past below.

Jethro Tull, 'Still Living in the Past' Track Listing

CD1

ORIGINAL MIXES, REMIXES, EDITS & DEMOS 1968-1971

1. A Song For Jeffrey (Remixed at Morgan Studios in April 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

2. Love Story (Remixed at Morgan Studios in April 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

3. A Christmas Song (Remixed at Morgan Studios in April 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

4. Living In The Past (Remixed at Morgan Studios in April 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

5. Driving Song (Remixed at Morgan Studios in April 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

6. Sweet Dream (Remixed at Morgan Studios in October 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

7. Singing All Day (Remixed at Morgan Studios in October 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

8. Teacher (US Album Version) (Remixed at Morgan Studios in October 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

9. Inside (Andy Johns Mix) (Mixed at Olympic Studios on 18th September 1969 by Andy Johns)

10. My God (Early Version) (Mixed at Morgan Studios on 12th April 1970)

11. Just Trying To Be (Mixed at Morgan Studios on 12th April 1970)

12. Wond’ring Aloud Again (Demo)** (Recorded on 2-track at Morgan Studios in June 1970)

13. Wond’ring Again (Mixed at Morgan Studios in June 1970)

14. Lick Your Fingers Clean (1970 Mix) (Mixed at Island Studios on 31st December 1970. Working Mix #4)

15. Locomotive Breath (DJ Single Edit) (Mixed at Island Studios in February 1971, edited for US Radio in March 1971)

16. Life Is A Long Song (Mixed at Sound Techniques Studios in June 1971)

17. Up The ’Pool (Mixed at Sound Techniques Studios in June 1971)

18. From Later (Alternative Master Mix) (Mixed at Sound Techniques Studios in June 1971. Unused master mix)

19. Life Is A Long Song (Alternative Master Mix) (Mixed at Sound Techniques Studios in June 1971. Unused master mix)

**Mono recording

CD2

LIVING IN THE PAST (Part One)

The Steven Wilson Stereo Remixes [Sides 1 & 2] except+

1. A Song For Jeffrey (2025 Remix)

2. One For John Gee (2025 AI remix from mono master)

3. Love Story (2025 Remix)

4. A Christmas Song (2018 Remix. Previously released on This Was 50th Anniversary Edition book set)

5. Living In The Past (2016 Remix. Previously released on Stand Up Elevated Edition book set)

6. Driving Song (2016 Remix. Previously released on Stand Up Elevated Edition book set)

7. Bourée (2016 Remix. Previously released on Stand Up Elevated Edition book set)

8. Fat Man (2016 Remix. Previously released on Stand Up Elevated Edition book set)

9. Singing All Day (2013 Remix. Previously released on Benefit Enhanced Edition book set)

10. Sweet Dream (2013 Remix. Previously released on Benefit Enhanced Edition book set)

11. 17 (2013 Remix. Previously released on Benefit Enhanced Edition book set. Edited in 2024)

12. Teacher (UK Single Version) (2025 Remix)

13. The Witch’s Promise+ (Remixed at Morgan Studios in October 1971 for the Living In The Past album)

14. Teacher (US Album Version) (2025 Remix)

15. Inside (2013 Remix. Previously released on Benefit Enhanced Edition book set)

16. Alive And Well And Living In (2013 Remix. Previously released on Benefit Enhanced Edition book set)

17. Just Trying To Be (2011 Remix. Previously released on Aqualung Adapted Edition book set)

Remastered by Steven Wilson, 2025

CD3

LIVING IN THE PAST (Part Two)

The Steven Wilson Stereo Remixes [Sides 3 & 4] except+

1. By Kind Permission Of (Live) (2025 Remix)

2. Dharma For One (Live) (2025 Remix)

3. Wond’ring Aloud (Early Version) (2011 Remix. Released on Aqualung Adapted Edition book set)

4. Wond’ring Again (2011 Remix. Released on Aqualung Adapted Edition book set)

5. Lick Your Fingers Clean (2025 Remix)

6. Up To Me (2011 Remix. Released on Aqualung Adapted Edition book set)

7. Hymn 43 (2011 Remix. Released on Aqualung Adapted Edition book set)

8. Locomotive Breath (2025 Remix)

9. Life Is A Long Song (2011 Remix. Released on Aqualung Adapted Edition book set)

10. Up The ’Pool (2011 Remix. Released on Aqualung Adapted Edition book set)

11. Dr. Bogenbroom+ (Mixed at Sound Techniques Studios in June 1971)

12. From Later+ (Mixed at Sound Techniques Studios in June 1971)

13. Nursie+ (Mixed at Sound Techniques Studios in June 1971)

BONUS TRACK

14. Locomotive Breath (Unplugged Mix) (2025 Remix)

Remastered by Steven Wilson, 2025

CD4

LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL, NOVEMBER 4, 1970

Part 1: 2025 Steven Wilson Stereo Remix

(Recorded on 16-track by Fedco Audio Labs at Carnegie Hall, New York, NY

on November 4, 1970. Engineered by Kim King, assisted by Vin Leary and Dave Palmer)

1. Introduction to Nothing Is Easy

2. Nothing Is Easy

3. Introduction to My God

4. My God (including flute solo)

5. Introduction to With You There To Help Me

6. With You There To Help Me / By Kind Permission Of

7. Introduction to A Song For Jeffrey

8. A Song For Jeffrey

9. Introduction to To Cry You A Song

10. To Cry You A Song

CD5

LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL, NOVEMBER 4, 1970

Part 2: 2025 Steven Wilson Stereo Remix

(Recorded on 16-track by Fedco Audio Labs at Carnegie Hall, New York, NY

on November 4, 1970. Engineered by Kim King, assisted by Vin Leary and Dave Palmer)

1. Introduction to Sossity; You’re A Woman

2. Sossity; You’re A Woman / Reasons For Waiting

3. Introduction to Dharma For One

4. Dharma For One (including drum solo)

5. Introduction to We Used To Know

6. We Used To Know

7. Guitar instrumental

8. For A Thousand Mothers

DISC 6: BLU-RAY AUDIO

Steven Wilson studio remixes in 24/96 PCM stereo

(and Steven Wilson studio remasters in 24/96 PCM stereo)

Steven Wilson studio remixes in DTS 5.1 surround

Steven Wilson remixes [sides 1 & 2]

Steven Wilson remixes [sides 3 & 4]

Flat stereo 24/96 transfer of original

Living in the Past studio album reels (UK & US versions combined)

Flat stereo 24/96 transfer of bonus unreleased original mixes

Live Carnegie Hall 1970, 2025 remix in 24/96 PCM stereo

Steven Wilson Live Carnegie Hall 1970, 2025 remix in DTS 5.1 surround

BLU-RAY AUDIO/VIDEO

The Witch’s Promise (March 1970 Promo Film)

Teacher (UK Single Version, March 1970 Promo Film)

Teacher (US Album Version, March 1970 Promo Film)

Life Is A Long Song (September 1971 Promo Film)