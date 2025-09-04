Jack Osbourne reflected on the death of his father Ozzy Osbourne in a new YouTube video, detailing the moment he heard the news and expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and well wishes his family received in the wake of Ozzy's passing.

Ozzy died on July 22 at the age of 76, less than three weeks after playing his final show at the Back to the Beginning concert. The Osbourne family spent the following week at their house in England, with Ozzy basking in the afterglow of the successful show.

"My dad was in an amazing mood. He was really happy," Jack said. "Every day he was opening up the newspaper and seeing different reviews and different stories from the Back to the Beginning show, and it was great."

The Moment Jack Osbourne Learned His Father Had Died

Jack was at his Los Angeles home when he learned his father had died.

"I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock on my house door at around 3:45 in the morning," he recalled. "Someone who's worked for my family for, God, probably 30 years now, was knocking on my door. When I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I just knew something bad had happened, and I was informed that my father had passed."

He also detailed his feelings in the immediate aftermath of the news: "Just sadness and pain and just so many thoughts. You go through feeling sad and frustrated and angry, and there's part of you that's like, I have to get there right now. I have to. But there was a level of, OK, he's not suffering anymore. He's not struggling. And there's something.

"I wish he was still here," he continued. "I wish he was still with us all. But he was having a rough go, and I think people saw that at the show. But no one expected it to happen as quickly as it did and when it did. It was not anything that was on our radar."

Jack Osbourne Refutes 'Ridiculous' Ozzy Osbourne Assisted Suicide Rumors

Jack also made a point to refute the rumors that Ozzy died via assisted suicide.

"I know leading up to it, there was all sorts of stuff going around about my dad going to Switzerland to euthanize himself and this was all planned," he said. "It was not. Absolutely not, that is categorically untrue and ridiculous."

On the contrary, Jack said, "My dad was so happy that he did the show, and he was happy to kind of move into this next phase of his life. He wanted to spend more time in England. He wanted to spend more time with my kids. He wanted to spend more time just exploring different things as much as he could."

Jack Osbourne on the 'Perfection' of Ozzy's Exit

Jack also expressed appreciation for the deluge of love and support he and his family have received in the weeks following Ozzy's death.

"Overwhelming as it can be with the outpour of love and people reaching out, it's also been really validating, because I know my dad was a special guy and he meant a lot to a lot of people," he said. "He meant something very different to me than 99.999% of the world. The common thread is that he was loved. He was loved so much, and a lot of people are gonna miss him."

He also expressed gratitude for the fact that Ozzy got to go out on his own terms.

"One thing that has kind of stuck with me about my father's exit was how there is almost a perfection to it," he explained. "He got to say goodbye in such a profound way. He got to thank his fans. He got to see his friends he hadn't seen in such a long time. He got to perform. I mean, there was so much accomplished before the full stop. And a lot of that stuff, when the time is right, we'll talk about."

"It's been a hard six weeks as a family," Jack continued. "We're all kind of navigating it together and alone and in our own ways. I think it's common. The price we pay for loving someone so much is grief, and it's the pain of grief when they're gone. And I'm OK with that."

"My father's legacy will continue," Jack concluded his video. "Ozzy Osbourne does not end because he passed away on July 22. As I've been saying, he's exploding through the universe, and we're all seeing it."

