India Waters – 30 Hottest Rockstar Daughters

Her father Roger Waters may be famous worldwide for his tenure in Pink Floyd and his solo career, but India Waters is definitely forging her own path. This lovely young daughter has had a rather successful run as a model in recent years.

Waters recently shared her beguiling looks on an album cover for Green Nuns of the Revolution. She's also modeled for DeBeers, Amica magazine, Bare magazine, Frost French, Monsoon, and Vogue.

But what about music? Water got a taste of her father's life as a young girl when she lent her voice for usage on his 1987 album, 'Radio K.A.O.S,' but, so far, she's not been anxious to follow in his musical path.