Hollywood Bowl Threatened by Los Angeles Wildfires

As wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles County, several of the area's most iconic landmarks have come under threat – among them, the Hollywood Bowl.

The Sunset Fire, one of six major fires in LA, broke out on Wednesday evening and spread rapidly. Its location in the famed Hollywood Hills puts it close to the Bowl, as well as such popular tourist attractions as the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Sign.

“Due to the Sunset Fire, we have received evacuation orders and all Hollywood Bowl staff have safely evacuated the premises,” the famed concert venue announced on X. “We extend our deepest gratitude to the firefighters who are working tirelessly to protect our community.”

At time of writing, the Sunset Fire had burned more than 60 acres in approximately six hours. Firefighters have enlisted water dropping helicopters to help battle the blaze.

A little bit further away, the famous clubs of the Sunset Strip – including the Whisky a Go Go and the Troubadour – have canceled their shows out of an abundance of caution. Thus far, the fires have claimed five lives and more than 2,000 structures, with over 100,000 residents evacuated from their homes. Pacific Palisades and Altadena are among the other hard hit areas.

The Hollywood Bowl's Famous History

The Hollywood Bowl opened in 1929 and quickly established itself among the premiere outdoor venues in all of America. Its distinctive shell-like stage design and picturesque location in the Hollywood Hills helped make it a beloved location for concertgoers and performers alike.

Many of rock's biggest acts have taken the stage at the Hollywood Bowl, including the Beatles, the Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Elton John, the Grateful Dead, Steely Dan and the Rolling Stones. More recently, two rock legends each played their final concerts at the Bowl – Tom Petty, who died in 2017, and Eddie Van Halen, who passed in 2020.