Newly Reunited Guess Who Announce First Show in 23 Years

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings will reunite for their first Guess Who concert in over two decades next February.

The duo will perform on the Rock Legends Cruise XIII, which will sail from Fort Lauderdale to Ocho Rios, Jamaica between Feb. 23 and 27. Gene Simmons, the Kevin Cronin Band and Blue Oyster Cult were previously announced as performers on the cruise.

Bachman and Cummings were the principal songwriters of the Guess Who's biggest hits, a catalog that includes "These Eyes," "Undun" and "American Woman." Last year Burton took the highly unconventional step of terminating certain rights agreements on Guess Who songs to stop a new version of the band - which had previously included classic-era bassist and drummer Jim Kale and Garry Peterson - from performing them live.

His move was successful, giving Bachman and Cummings control over the band name. In March they announced that they would return to the road in 2026, promising a massive show that includes songs from Bachman's years in Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Cummings' solo career.

It's the second big band Bachman has re-activated in recent years, as he began touring with a reconfigured Bachman-Turner Overdrive in late 2023. The group recently announced a new round of tour dates for the fall of 2025.

Joining Bachman and Cummings on stage at the Rock Legends Cruise will be Sean Fitzsimons (drums, vocals), Jeff Jones (bass, vocals), Nick Sinopoli (percussion, vocals), Tim Bovaconti (guitar, vocals) and Joe Augello (guitar, vocals).