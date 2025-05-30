Frank Beard Returning to ZZ Top Tour, Recent Absence Explained

ZZ Top confirmed that co-founding drummer Frank Beard has now returned to the band after two months of absence.

He’s back in time to take part in the North American dates of their current Elevation tour, alongside Billy Gibbons and Elwood Frances, and set to remain in place until its completion in October, after 52 appearances.

“The band’s management revealed that the foot and ankle issues that [Beard] had been dealing with have been resolved,” a statement explained.

Gibbons said: “We’re happy that Frank is back with Elwood and yours truly… We missed him and are looking forward to turning it up and rocking out with him, as has been the case for the last few hundred or so decades.

“His complete recovery is cause for celebration and that’s just what we intend to do on an open-ended basis. Welcome back, pardner!”

Beard, 75 – known as “a man of few words” since ZZ Top formed in 1969, said simply: “It’s good to be back. See you out there.”

The band’s longtime drum tech, John Douglas, had been standing in. He’d previously covered in 2002 when Beard required an emergency appendix surgery.

After 56 years together, and despite the death of original bassist Dusty Hill in 2021, ZZ Top show no signs of slowing down. “We love getting out there and turning it up,” Gibbons said. “[T]his tour’s been a ride so far and we don’t want it to end anytime soon.”

ZZ Top – Elevation Tour – North American Dates 2025

6/01: Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, Victoria, BC

6/03: Prospera PlaceKelowna, BC

6/04: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, Tsuut'ina, AB

6/06: River Cree Resort & Casino, Enoch, AB

6/07: SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK

6/08: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

6/10: Bluestone AmphitheaterMoorhead, MN

6/12: The Ledge - Waite Park AmphitheaterWaite Park, MN

6/13: Black Bear Casino Resort, Carlton, MN

6/14: Rhythm City Casino Resort, Davenport, IA

6/18: Caesars Windsor, The Colosseum, Windsor, ON

6/20: Pickering Casino Resort - The Arena, Pickering, ON

6/21: Great Canadian Toronto - The Theatre, Toronto, ON

6/22: First Ontario Centre, Hamilton, ON

6/25: Place Bell, Laval, QC

6/26: Agora Du Port De Québec, Québec, QC

6/27: Casino New Brunswick - The Centre,Moncton, NB

8/01: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Sturgis, SD

8/02: Hard Rock Sioux City, Sioux City, IA

8/04: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

8/04: The Stiefel Theatre, Salina, KS

8/08: Ashley For The Arts, Arcadia, WI

8/10: Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Lincoln, NE

8/13: Red Butte Concert Series 2025, Salt Lake City, UT

8/14: Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, Pocatello, ID

8/17: Cuthbert Amphitheatre, Eugene, OR

8/22: Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, Coquitlam, BC

8/23: River Rock Casino,Richmond, BC

8/24: Muckleshoot Casino Resort, Auburn, WA

8/26: Edgefield Amphitheater, Troutdale, OR

8/29: Ironstone Amphitheater, Murphys, CA

8/30: OC Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa, CA

9/03: Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, Midland, TX

9/06: Memphis Botanic Garden, Memphis, TN

9/07: Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater, Tuscaloosa, AL

9/11: Freeman Arts Pavilion, Selbyville, DE

9/13: Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Asbury Park, NJ

9/17: Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

9/19: The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia, Danville, VA

9/21: Wind Creek Bethlehem, Bethlehem, PA

9/23: Visions Memorial Arena, Binghamton, NY

9/24: Palace Theatre - Albany, Albany, NY

9/16: Veteran's Memorial Auditorium, Providence, RI

9/27: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Hampton, NH

10/02: Morris Farm, Barco, NC

10/03: Field & Stream Music Fest, Winsboro, SC

10/05: The Classic Center, Athens GA

10/07: The Tennessee Theatre, Knoxville, TN

10/09: MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage, Northfield, OH

10/10: The Mill, Terre Haute, IN