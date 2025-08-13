Foreigner Confirms First 10 Dates for 2026

The first Foreigner concerts of 2026 have been confirmed – and there's a twist. These 10 new dates will pair the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees with an orchestra.

Five opening shows take place at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. Foreigner will be working with a 20-piece group playing arrangements written by cello virtuoso Dave Eggar. Chick Palmer will serve as conductor. See the complete list of dates and venues below. Tickets are already on sale.

These aren't Foreigner's first orchestral shows. They memorably performed two sold-out concerts in 2017 in Lucerne, Switzerland; Foreigner with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus followed in 2018. Eggar wrote the original charts for these concerts with Foreigner co-founder Mick Jones. Eggar has performed, recorded and arranged for a number of legendary acts, including Paul Simon.

Foreigner is currently playing farewell shows with longtime singer Kelly Hansen through November. December dates will serve as an introduction for new frontman Luis Maldonado, who will be making his first major stateside appearances. The touring lineup is rounded out by bassist Jeff Pilson, guitarist Bruce Watson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein and drummer Chris Frazier.

In the meantime, they are expanding Foreigner's only U.S. chart-topping album in advance of the group's 50th anniversary. The super-deluxe edition of 1981's six-times-platinum 4 returns on Sept. 12 as a 5CD/Blu-ray package with newly remastered stereo or ATMOS versions.

Watch Foreigner’s ‘Juke Box Hero’ with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra

Foreigner 2026 Tour Dates

3/6 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/7 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

3/17 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

3/18 – Folsom, CA @ Harris Center: Stage One

3/20 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell

3/21 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

3/22 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Previously Announced 2025 Tour Dates

8/15 – Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

8/16 – Gibson City, IL @ Sangamon Ave

8/27 – Walla Walla, WA @ Walla Walla County Fairgrounds

8/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

8/30 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair Inc

9/5 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center

9/12 – Lampe, MO @ Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater

9/14 – Louisville, Kentucky @ Bourbon & Beyond 2025

9/16 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

9/18 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

9/20 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

9/21 – West Springfield, MA @ The Big E 2025

9/27 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

10/3-4 – Durant, OK @ The Grand Theater - Choctaw Casino & Resort

10/10-11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/21 – St. John's, NL @ Mary Browns Centre

10/23 – Sydney, NS @ Centre 200

10/24 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

10/25 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

10/27 – Montréal, QC @ Place des Arts - Théâtre Maisonneuve

10/28 – Ottawa, ON @ TD Place

10/29 – Kingston, ON @ Slush Puppie Place

10/30 – Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena

11/1 – Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ GFL Memorial Gardens

11/2 – Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

11/5 – Medicine Hat, AB @ Co-op Place

11/7 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

12/3-4 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

12/6 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

12/7 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Theater

12/9 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

12/11-12 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

12/13 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center

