Foo Fighters Unveil New Song, ‘Rescued’

Foo Fighters have released "Rescued," their first new music since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. It's the first single and opening track from the band's upcoming album, But Here We Are, which will be released on June 2. A press release describes the record as "a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year."

You can hear the new song below.

"Rescued" marks the band's first new music since 2021’s Medicine at Midnight, though they did release a heavy metal EP under the name Dream Widow in 2022. That release tied in with Foo Fighters’ comedy-horror film, Studio 666, in which the band moved into a cursed mansion to record a new album.

The same day the Dream Widow EP was released, Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, at the age of 50. Foo Fighters were touring South America at the time and had been scheduled to play at the Festival Estereo Picnic that night. The band immediately canceled all touring plans while tributes to Hawkins poured in from fans around the world.

After a period of mourning, Foo Fighters announced two tribute concerts to celebrate their late drummer. The events – held in London and Los Angeles – featured performances by some of the biggest names in rock, including members of AC/DC, Queen, Rush, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Black Sabbath, James Gang, Soundgarden and more.

In a social media post at the end of 2022, Grohl thanked fans for their support during “the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known.” He vowed that the Foo Fighters would continue, and just weeks later the group began announcing 2023 concerts.