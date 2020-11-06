Is New Foo Fighters Album Called ‘Medicine at Midnight’?

Fans are speculating that the title of the Foo Fighters' 10th album will be Medicine at Midnight, as Dave Grohl’s band continued a program of teasers.

They posted a 32-second audio clip featuring a drum beat to Twitter after an appearance for this weekend on Saturday Night Live was announced. The Shazam app apparently confirms that the track is “Shame Shame” from a Foo Fighters album titled Medicine at Midnight, according to Uproxx.

The text “FF X” – possibly referring to the Foo Fighters’ 10th album – has been seen on a building in Los Angeles, and a projection in Sherman Oaks displayed the logo followed by a burning coffin. Flames were also featured in the image that accompanied the audio clip. The coffin appears when the songs “The Pretender” and “These Days” are played on Spotify.

Fans already knew that the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold was complete.

“It’s filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It’s kind of like a dance record, but not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove," Grohl confirmed to NME in May. "To me, it’s our David Bowie’s Let’s Dance record. That’s what we wanted to make: We wanted to make this really up, fun record.”

Grohl previously described the work as "unlike anything we’ve ever done," saying "there are choruses on this record that 50-fucking-thousand people are gonna sing, and it’s gonna bring everyone’s fucking hearts together in that moment. And that’s what it’s all about.”

