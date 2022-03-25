Listen to Dave Grohl’s ‘Dream Widow’ Extreme Metal EP

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl has released his extreme metal EP under the moniker Dream Widow.

The self-titled EP, which Grohl recorded by himself, is a companion piece to the Foos' recently released horror-comedy film, Studio 666. Grohl and his bandmates play themselves and move into a Los Angeles mansion to record their 10th album, only to discover the building is haunted. Dream Widow decamped to the mansion 25 years earlier to make a record, and their singer became possessed and murdered his bandmates.

"The premise of the movie is that we move into this house, I have writer's block, I'm totally uninspired, I can't come up with anything," Grohl explained on The Howard Stern Show. "And I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band from 25 years ago that recorded there. And there's this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose."

Grohl previously teased the Dream Widow EP with the blistering thrash song "March of the Insane," which is featured in Studio 666. "And we come in 25 years later to record, having no idea what happened 25 years ago, and I start becoming possessed by the spirit of the guy from 25 years ago and the spirit of the house," Grohl elaborated. "But this song, 'March of the Insane,' this is their lost record. This is the record they were making before their singer murdered [them]."

The rest of the eight-song Dream Widow runs the gamut from blackened thrash to sludge to mainstream stadium metal. Pulverizing D-beat drums and supersized guitar riffs abound, while Grohl oscillates between a larynx-shredding scream and a melodic roar that's more akin to his work with Foo Fighters.

But don't just take our word for it. You can listen to the entire Dream Widow EP below. A physical release will reportedly follow later this year.