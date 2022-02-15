Foo Fighters Release Devilish Thrash Song ‘March of the Insane’

Foo Fighters have unveiled a blistering new thrash song titled "March of the Insane," released under the moniker Dream Widow as part of their upcoming horror-comedy film Studio 666.

The song features heaps of furious guitar riffs, pulverizing D-beat drums and harsh, larynx-shredding vocals. "Sing in a villainous choir / Join in a chorus of pain / Rise in a ruinous army / Dance to the march of the insane," Dave Grohl howls in the devilish chorus.

You can watch the lyric video below.

"March of the Insane" appears in Studio 666, which follows Foo Fighters as they move into a haunted mansion in Encino, Calif., to record their 10th album.

"The premise of the movie is that we move into this house, I have writer's block, I'm totally uninspired, I can't come up with anything," Grohl explained on The Howard Stern Show. "And I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band from 25 years ago that recorded there. And there's this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose."

Grohl said the song Foo Fighters record in the movie is a 45-minute "heavy metal opus" with a title derived from "some Latin shit." But "March of the Insane" belongs to Dream Widow, the ill-fated band that died at the hands of its possessed singer. "And we come in 25 years later to record, having no idea what happened 25 years ago, and I start becoming possessed by the spirit of the guy from 25 years ago and the spirit of the house," Grohl elaborated. "But this song, 'March of the Insane,' this is their lost record. This is the record they were making before their singer murdered [them]."

The frontman also explained why Studio 666 doesn't feature any music from Foo Fighters' actual 10th album, Medicine at Midnight, which came out in February 2021 and was recorded at the same mansion where the film is set.

"Originally, they were going to come out at the same time," he told Stern. "And so this is why we were telling everybody, 'Yeah, we just finished making a record in this haunted house, it was fucking crazy. We heard voices in the Pro Tools recording thing. We'd come back, chairs were moving, and we'd set up cameras, and we saw these things.' We were basically saying all of that so the day the record came out, we'd also drop this horror film. But the timing got all fucked up by the pandemic."

Although the coronavirus pandemic thwarted the band's plans to "pull a Blair Witch," as Grohl put it in a new Rolling Stone interview, the bandleader insisted Studio 666 is the real deal. "We watched that [first] trailer and we were like, 'Holy fucking shit!' I mean, honestly, talk about far beyond anyone's expectations," he raved in December. "It's a movie movie. We all were just like, 'Oh, my God, let's finish this!'"

Studio 666 premieres in theaters on Feb. 25.