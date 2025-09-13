Foo Fighters have announced an intimate, last-minute show to take place on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, California, at the 900-capacity Fremont Theater.

Tickets were only available to purchase in person at the box office beginning at 7 a.m. PST on Saturday. Fans snaked around the venue on Friday night, which means if you're reading this, it's almost definitely too late to secure a ticket if you haven't already done so.

Foo Fighters also included a minute-long snippet of music in their announcement post. The heavy, vocal-less track is stacked with furious guitars and aggressive, punkish drums but currently yields no results on Shazam. It's unclear whether it's a new, as-yet-unreleased Foo Fighters song or perhaps an old vault track that's never seen the light of day.

You can listen to the snippet below and see all of the details for Foo Fighters' Fremont Theater show on their website.

When Did Foo Fighters Play Their Last Show?

Foo Fighters have not played live since last September, the same month Dave Grohl revealed he had fathered a child outside of his marriage. The band is gearing up for a return to big stages next month, with a handful of dates booked throughout Asia and Mexico for October and November.

Foo Fighters' 2025 Changes: New Music and New Drummer

Grohl and Co. also released two "new" songs over the summer. The first was a cover of Minor Threat's "I Don't Wanna Hear It," featuring instrumentals recorded in 1995 (the same year Foo Fighters released their self-titled debut album) and fresh vocals cut by Grohl in 2025. A few days later, they released a plaintive new track titled "Today's Song," which marked their 30th anniversary and addressed the changes they've experienced in recent years.

When Foo Fighters return to the stage, they'll be doing so with newly recruited drummer Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails. Josh Freese, who was recently dismissed from the Foos after playing with them for two years, announced his return to Nine Inch Nails at the same time.