Any ranking of Fleetwood Mac solo albums has to contend with the band's ever-changing dynamic. Some of these studio projects arrived after members were jettisoned, but they increasingly happened between records by the main group.

Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks each released albums while still a member of Fleetwood Mac. There are also intriguing overlaps, when current and former bandmates appeared together on outside projects, offering a jolt of familiarity in a brand-new setting.

Our list of Fleetwood Mac Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best focuses on the principal contributors to the band's rich legacy, rather than members with shorter, less celebrated tenures like Bob Brunning, Billy Burnette, Dave Mason, Bekka Bramlett, Rick Vito and Dave Walker. over the years, there have been more than 45 solo LPs released by Buckingham, Fleetwood, Nicks, Christine and John McVie, Peter Green, Danny Kirwan, Jeremy Spencer, Bob Welch and Bob Weston.

As usual, we skipped live recordings. That includes albums from Nicks (2009's Soundstage Sessions), Buckingham (including 2008's Live at the Bass Performance Hall), Welch (2004's Live at the Roxy), Spencer (In Concert – India 1998) and Fleetwood (2008's Blue Again!), as well as a list of all-instrumental LPs along the lines of Fleetwood's Total Drumming and Spencer's Treading Softly.

We also stayed away from specialty projects including straight-blues recordings like Spencer's Precious Little, and Green's A Case for the Blues and Blues Don't Change, Welch's 1999 jazz-oriented Looks at Bop and Bob Weston's home-recorded, personally distributed There's a Heaven.

So, which one tops our list of Fleetwood Mac Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best? Keep reading to find out.

Fleetwood Mac Solo Albums Ranked There have been more than 45 of these outside projects, which deepen and add to the band's legacy.

