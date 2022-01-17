February 2022 New Music Releases

It's a good month to be a Guns N’ Roses fan.

Their digital single “Hard Skool” returns with bonus tracks as a four-song physical release on CD, vinyl and cassette. Slash is also issuing his fourth collaboration with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and first since 2018's Living the Dream.

Elsewhere, Scorpions' upcoming album Rock Believer will be the first to feature drummer Mikkey Dee, who joined in 2016 after Motorhead's demise. The new Eddie Vedder solo album was recorded with his new band the Earthlings, featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and his former bandmate Josh Klinghoffer, a recent Pearl Jam recruit.

Pink Floyd's 1995 live album Pulse arrives on Blu-ray for the first time as part of the Pulse Restored & Re-Edited deluxe box. Director Peter Jackson's deeply fascinating three-part The Beatles Get Back documentary also finds its way to three-disc DVD or Blu-ray this month.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

Feb. 4

B.J. Thomas, In Remembrance: Love Songs & Lost Treasures

The Beatles, The Beatles: Get Back (DVD/Blu-ray)

Goo Goo Dolls, Greatest Hits: Volume One – The Singles (vinyl reissue)

Korn, Requiem

Nazz, Open Our Eyes: The Anthology (2CD set)

Prince, For You, Prince, Dirty Mind, Controversy, 1999, Around the World in a Day, Sign O’ the Times, Lovesexy, The Hits 1, The Hits 2, Come, The Vault: Old Friends 4 Sale (vinyl reissues)

T. Rex, The Alternative Singles Collection (2CD set)

Various artists, Eddie Piller Presents British Mod Sounds of the 1960s (4CD box, with David Bowie, Rod Stewart, Elton John, Marc Bolan, Jeff Beck, Small Faces, others)

Feb. 11

Alan Parsons, One Note Symphony: Live in Tel Aviv

Eddie Vedder [Pearl Jam], Earthling

Slash with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, 4

Spoon, Lucifer on the Sofa

Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Harold and Maude (expanded 50th anniversary reissue)

Feb. 18

Dream Syndicate, What Can I Say? no regrets … Out of the Grey + Live, Demos & Outtakes (3CD set)

Midnight Oil, Resist

Pink Floyd, Pulse Restored & Re-Edited (deluxe reissue set)

Various artists, Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono (David Byrne, Death Cab for Cutie, Yo La Tengo, Sharon Van Etten, others)

Feb. 25

Beth Hart, A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Guns N’ Roses, Hard Skool (EP)

Joan Baez, From Every Stage

Scorpions, Rock Believer

Spirit, Twelve Dreams of Dr. Sardonicus (2CD expanded set)

Tears for Fears, The Tipping Point

Various artists, I Love to See You Strut: More '60s Mod, R&B, Brit Soul and Freakbeat Nuggets (The Who, Pretty Things, Small Faces, Manfred Mann, Moody Blues, Yardbirds, Kinks, Zombies, others)

March and Beyond

Frank Zappa, The Mothers 1971 (8CD box)

The Band, The Last Waltz (Blu-ray, with Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, Staple Singers, others)

Various artists, Legacy: A Tribute to Leslie West (Slash, Zakk Wylde, Dee Snider, Martin Barre, Joe Lynn Turner, Elliot Easton, Robby Krieger, others)

Various artists, The Studio Wizardry of Todd Rundgren (Cheap Trick, Grand Funk Railroad, Hall and Oates, Psychedelic Furs, others)

Envy of None [Rush's Alex Lifeson], Envy of None

Jack White, Fear of the Dawn

Mark Knopfler [Dire Straits], The Studio Albums 1996-2007 (6CD box)

Edgar Winter, Brother Johnny (Joe Walsh, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather, Michael McDonald, Ringo Starr, others)

Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That …