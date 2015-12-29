Mikkey Dee: ‘Motorhead is Over, Of Course’

Even as Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee comes to terms with the sudden passing of Lemmy Kilmister, another difficult decision has already been made.

“Motorhead is over, of course," he tells Expressen. "Lemmy was Motorhead. But the band will live on in the memories of many.”

Dee took part in the last – and longest-running – Motorhead lineup, along with Phil "Wizzö" Campbell. They'd been together since Dee joined in 1992; Campbell came on board in 1984, replacing Brian "Robbo" Robertson. This final period saw Motorhead win a long-deserved Grammy; their most recent album, last summer's Bad Magic, was a Billboard Top 40 hit.

A supporting tour followed, but Lemmy's recent health struggles made for a difficult journey. “He was terribly gaunt," Dee says. "He spent all his energy on stage and afterwards he was very, very tired. It’s incredible that he could even play, that he could finish the Europe tour. It was only 20 days ago. Unbelievable.”

Motorhead says Lemmy died on Monday (December 28) after a short bout with an aggressive form of cancer. He passed just days after turning 70, having led Motorhead to 22 studio efforts.

"I’m incredibly grateful over the years we had, and that we had such a good time together,” Dee adds. “We won’t be doing any more tours or anything. And there won’t be any more records. But the brand survives, and Lemmy lives on in the hearts of everyone.”

Mikkey Dee took over for late founding drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor, who was completing his second stint in Motorhead.

Motorhead Also Lost Phil 'Philthy Animal' Taylor in 2015