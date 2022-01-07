Hear Edgar Winter Cover ‘Johnny B. Goode’ Featuring Joe Walsh

Edgar Winter has released the first song from an upcoming tribute album to his brother, the late Johnny Winter: a cover of Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode."

The new track, which you can hear below, features Joe Walsh, as well as guitarist David Grissom, who has played with John Mellencamp, the Chicks and Joe Ely.

“To this day, when I think of rock 'n' roll, I think of Chuck Berry and 'Johnny B. Goode,'" Winter explained in a press release announcing Brother Johnny. "It's not only Johnny's story but also every kid's story who ever picked up a guitar, coming from humble beginnings with the idea of making it big someday. So, of course, it has to be on this album.”

According to Winter, he dreamed of being able to do the song with Walsh. "Joe and I go way back to the '70s, playing shows together when he was in the James Gang," he noted. The pair recorded their vocals at Walsh's home studio. "I got him to sing the second verse and do the harmonies on the 'Go, Johnny, Go' choruses, and just like that, my dream came true. Thank you, Joe, for taking time from your busy schedule with the Eagles and your radio show to do this special duet. It reminded me of when Johnny and I used to sing it together, and felt just like old times."

The Winter brothers grew up in Beaumont, Texas, and began playing music at an early age, but Edgar remembers one local talent show that gave them their big break. "It was called the Johnny Melody Contest, and first prize was the chance to make your own record," he said. "I guess I was 11 or 12, and Johnny about 14 or 15. We had our very first band called Johnny and the Jammers, and the best song we knew was 'Johnny B. Goode.' So, we entered, we went on, we played it, we won and went on to make our first record - a song Johnny wrote called 'School Day Blues.' And as they say, the rest is history."

Brother Johnny is slated for release on April 15 and includes appearances from Joe Bonamassa, Billy Gibbons, Taylor Hawkins, Warren Haynes, Steve Lukather, Michael McDonald, Ringo Starr, Derek Trucks, Waddy Wachtel and others.

“My deepest and most profound thanks to all the great, fantastic, amazing artists for their incredible heartfelt performances," Winter said. "You touched our hearts on behalf of Johnny and the Winter family.”