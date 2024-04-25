Dionne Warwick: ‘I’ve Never Considered Myself a Rock and Roller’

Dionne Warwick has expressed her surprise after being named part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2024 class.

“I was here at home when I was receiving all kinds of calls, congratulating me,” the singer revealed to Rolling Stone. “And I had no idea as to what they were congratulating me for. They’re saying, ‘Oh, you’ve been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.’ I said, ‘I have?’”

Though Warwick has certainly enjoyed a remarkable career – including more that 30 Top 40 hit singles – she never considered herself a candidate for the Hall.

“I’ve never considered myself a rock and roller,” Warwick confessed. “I guess everybody else did, except me. Which is OK, you know. I’ll be a rock and roller if that’s what you want me to be.”

Warwick will enter the Hall via the Musical Excellence Award. And though she’s happy to receive the honor, she admitted she didn’t know the difference between her award and the more commonly recognized performer category.

“I haven’t a clue as to what the difference is,” the singer remarked. “It’s all kind of new to me. I watched a couple of these shows where the people were put into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame thing, but never saw myself as one of those to be considered.”

Dionne Warwick’s Rock Resume

At first glance, rock purists may scoff at Warwick’s induction into the Hall. Still, as a trailblazer for pop and R&B, her work is more than deserving.

The singer also has history with some of rock’s biggest acts. Among them, the Beatles, who she toured with in the early ‘60s.

“I remember vividly them coming to one of my shows at the Savoy Hotel in London,” Warwick recalled, looking back on her time with the Fab Four. “I made reservations for them, and they showed up looking like the Beatles. The Savoy Hotel, as you know, is one of those very, very posh hotels, very proper, and here they are showing up in their Beatle way. They were refused seating.”

“I got a call to my room from John [Lennon], saying, ‘They won’t let us in,’” Warwick continued. “I said, ‘Yes, they will.’ And I came down and said to the maître d’, ‘You’re not allowing my friends to be seated — why?’ He said, ‘They’re not dressed properly.’ I said, ‘Well, guess what? If they’re not properly dressed and you’re not seating them, then I guess I will not be going on stage.’”

The singer’s ultimatum worked to perfection. “Needless to say, they were seated,” Warwick confirmed.