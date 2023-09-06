Just because summer is over, that doesn't mean live music is slowing down anytime soon. There are several big rock acts launching new legs of tours this fall. Some haven't been on the road for a while; others have been playing for audiences across the world since the start of the year.

Some of these artists have farewell tours or their final shows planned. Kiss, for one, is scheduled to conclude their End of the Road tour with a pair of shows in their native New York City in December. Billy Joel, however, has said he will continue his popular Madison Square Garden residency through the fall and into next year before he plays his 150th and final show there in July 2024.

Others just keep churning out dates. Peter Frampton — who embarked on a farewell tour back in 2019 — has since changed his mind and has scheduled more dates starting in November. And Bob Dylan, who's been on his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour since 2021, will start back up again in October and reportedly keep going until next year.

Meanwhile, the Pretenders are scheduled to perform a run of intimate club shows featuring lots of deep cuts and some new material, while the inaugural Power Trip festival is set to take place in early October and will find Judas Priest, AC/DC, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses and Tool on the same bill.

Get out your calendar because the below Fall 2023 Classic Rock Tour Preview offers plenty of opportunities to see live music through the end of the year.