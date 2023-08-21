Bob Dylan Announces New North American Tour Dates

Bob Dylan has announced new North American tour dates.

According to his website, this new leg of Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways tour will begin on Oct. 1 in Kansas City, Missouri, with dates scheduled through the end of the month, including two Canadian cities, Toronto and Montreal. Tickets will be available beginning Aug. 25.

So far, 17 shows are listed, though a tweet from Dylan's page noted that more dates will be posted soon.

You can view a complete list of shows below.

Dylan has been traveling the world on the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour since 2021, focusing primarily on songs from his 2020 album of the same name. He's been throwing in a surprising amount of cover songs during the run. The tour is advertised as lasting until 2024.

Bob Dylan, Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour, Fall 2023

Oct. 1 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 2 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

Oct. 4 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Oct. 6 - Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 7 - Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Oct. 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Oct. 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

Oct. 20 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Oct. 21 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

Oct. 23 - Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

Oct. 24 - Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

Oct. 26 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct. 27 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct. 29 - Montreal, QB @ Place des Arts - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Oct. 30 - Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre