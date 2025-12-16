Eric Clapton has scheduled his first concerts for 2026. He'll start with 10 stops across the European Union, kicking off in the Netherlands.

He'll also appear in Belgium, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic before playing a pair of concerts in both Spain and Germany. The confirmed dates currently wrap with an exclusive summer show in August 2026 on the grounds of the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, where Clapton is set to be joined by as-yet-unannounced special guests.

Tickets for Clapton's 2026 shows are already on sale through his official web site. A complete list of dates, cities and venues can be found below.

When Is Eric Clapton Playing the U.S. Again?

Clapton hasn't yet announced any North American concerts. He only did a limited run of seven U.S. shows in 2025, after playing two dozen concerts throughout North and South America and Europe in 2024. (The latter dates concluded with a heralded performance at the Hollywood Bowl.) Still, Clapton had a very busy year.

He began 2025 with a sold-out eight-night April residency at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan then played a string of May concerts in England, topped by three nights at London's Royal Albert Hall. Summer concerts in Italy and France followed. Clapton next made stops in Boston, Cleveland, New York and Philadelphia, kicking off the short U.S. trek with a benefit show for his addiction recovery center in Columbus, Ohio.

His last studio album was 2024's Meanwhile, the first since 2018's Happy Xmas. More recently, Clapton released an expanded reissue of 1989's double-platinum Journeyman, adding four new bonus tracks from the original sessions. His MTV Unplugged special was also expanded for a 2025 theatrical release.

Eric Clapton's 2026 Europe and U.K. Tour

4/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

4/26 – Antwerpen, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

4/29 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena Krakow

5/2 – Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome

5/4 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

5/7 – Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

5/10 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

5/13 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

5/15 – Koln, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

5/17 – Munchen, Germany @ Olympiastadion

8/23 – Sandringham, United Kingdom @ Sandringham Estate

