Eric Clapton Announces Limited Run of 2025 US Tour Dates

Eric Clapton has announced a brief run of U.S tour dates for September, with support from the Wallflowers.

The six-date trek begins on Sept. 8 in Nashville and concludes on Sept. 20 in Uncasville, Connecticut, with additional stops in Cleveland, Philadelphia, Boston and New York. These 2025 dates follow nearly two dozen 2024 shows throughout North and South America and Europe, which concluded with an Oct. 12 performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets for Clapton's 2025 shows go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

Eric Clapton's Recent Work: A New Album and a Classic Revisited

Clapton has stayed busy in recent months by releasing new music and revisiting one of his most pivotal releases.

The guitar legend released his 22nd solo album, Meanwhile, last October. It marked his first studio effort since 2018's Happy Xmas and featured contributions from Jeff Beck, Van Morrison and many others.

Clapton's beloved MTV Unplugged special also recently received an expansion and theatrical release. The 90-minute film titled Eric Clapton Unplugged ... Over 30 Years Later played in theaters for two days in late January and became available on Paramount+ in February. The special was originally filmed and released in 1992, and its accompanying live album sold over 25 million copies worldwide and won six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

Eric Clapton 2025 Tour Dates

Sept. 8 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 11 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

Sept. 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 16 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 19 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 20 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena