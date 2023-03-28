Elvis Costello Announces North American Summer Tour

Elvis Costello has announced North American tour dates for this summer.

Billed as the We're All Going on a Summer Holiday tour, the shows will begin on June 7 in Costello's adopted home city of Vancouver. He and the Imposters, featuring special guest Charlie Sexton, a longtime guitarist for Bob Dylan's band, will then appear in cities across the U.S., from Los Angeles to New York. The tour, which includes support from Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets, will conclude on July 14 in Philadelphia.

You can see a complete list of concert dates below. According to a press release, more dates are expected later in 2023.

Costello and Lowe were on the road together last year, marking the first time the duo had shared a stage for such a run since 1989. Lowe, who produced Costello's first five albums, from 1977's My Aim Is True through 1981's Trust, also penned one of Costello's signature songs, "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding." "We really looked up to Nick Lowe, but he is a lot taller than me," Costello joked onstage in NYC last year.

Tickets for all shows will be available starting on March 31.

Elvis Costello, 'We're All Going on a Summer Holiday' 2023 Tour

June 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 9 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

June 10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 11 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Casino Reno

June 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

June 14 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre

June 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

June 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

June 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

June 21 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

June 23 – Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

June 25 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

June 28 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 1 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

July 2 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

July 5 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 6 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 8 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

July 9 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

July 12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia