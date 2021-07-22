Eagles, Queen, Beatles Among 2020’s Top Paid Musicians

Several of classic rock’s biggest acts rank among Billboard’s list of the top paid musicians in 2020.

Rock accounted for 13 of the Top 40 artists, more than any other genre. With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on touring, while also leading many acts to push back their album release dates, the list included some surprising names. Still, it’s not a shock to see some of rock’s most iconic artists featured in the Top 10.

The Eagles were the fourth highest paid act in 2020, taking in approximately $16.3 million. More than $11 million of that total came from ten shows the band played early in the year before COVID restrictions led to the suspension of their Hotel California tour. The group was also one of the most streamed bands of 2020, accounting for more than $2.7 million of their profits.

At No. 7 on the list was Queen. The legendary band took in more than $5 million through physical sales, with another $5+ million coming via streaming. Their total of $13.2 million is made all the more impressive considering Queen didn’t manage to tour at all in 2020.

Physical sales helped the Beatles land at No. 8 on the list. Billboard noted that the Fab Four sold 671,000 copies of its albums in 2020, “78% of which were vinyl reissues that are priced higher than CDs and thus pay higher royalties.”

Further down the list, AC/DC came in at No. 13 tanks largely to the sales and streaming of their long-awaited 2020 LP Power Up. Metallica (No. 18) got a boost from the release of their S&M2 live set, as well as digitally remastered versions of their album catalog. Pink Floyd, Tool, Kiss, the Rolling Stones, Billy Joel, Aerosmith and Fleetwood Mac -- the latter of whom enjoyed a massive viral moment last year -- all ranked within the Top 40.

Check out the full list of 2020’s Top Paid Musicians below.

1. Taylor Swift: $23.8 million

2. Post Malone: $23.2 million

3. Céline Dion: $17.5 million

4. Eagles: $16.3 million

5. Billie Eilish: $14.7 million

6. Drake: $14.2 million

7. Queen: $13.2 million

8. The Beatles: $12.9 million

9. YoungBoy Never Broke Again: $11.9 million

10. Lil Baby: $11.7 million

11. The Weeknd: $10.4 million

12. Aventura: $10.2 million

13. AC/DC: $10.1 million

14. Eminem: $9.7 million

15. Lil Uzi Vert: $9.5 million

16. Luke Combs: $9.2 million

17. DaBaby: $9.1 million

18. Metallica: $9 million

19. BTS: $8.9 million

20. Pink Floyd: $8.8 million

21. Bad Bunny: $8.4 million

22. Future: $8.2 million

23. Ariana Grande: $7.5 million

24. Roddy Rich: $7.4 million

25. Rod Wave: $7.37

26. George Strait: $6.9 million

27. The Lumineers: $6.8 million

28. Blake Shelton: $6.7 million

29. Fleetwood Mac: $6.6 million

30. Kanye West: $6.3 million

31. Justin Bieber: $6.22 million

32. Tool: $6.17 million

33. Kiss: $6 million

34. The Rolling Stones: $5.96 million

35. Travis Scott: $5.82 million

36. Ed Sheeran: $5.66 million

37. Halsey: $5.55 million

38. Harry Styles: $5.51 million

39. Billy Joel: $5.49 million

40. Aerosmith: $5.35 million