Win Tickets to See the Eagles Live in Las Vegas

The Eagles' Hotel California Tour keeps trucking across North America, and you can win a pair of tickets to their May 28 show at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

One lucky winner will receive two tickets to the rock icons' final North American show of 2022, a two-night stay at the MGM hotel and two round-trip flights to Las Vegas.

The current Eagles touring lineup consists of co-founder Don Henley and long-time bandmates Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with country star Vince Gill.

The band resumed its Hotel California Tour on Feb. 21 in Savannah, Ga., treating the sold-out crowd to a nearly-30-song set that included all of Hotel California as well as an additional greatest hits set featuring "Take It Easy," "One of These Nights," "Take It to the Limit," "Tequila Sunrise" and over a dozen other songs.

Tickets go on sale on April 1. A full list of Hotel California tour dates can be found at the Eagles' website.

Enter above for your chance to win!