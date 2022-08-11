Eagles Add Six More ‘Hotel California’ 2022 US Tour Dates

Eagles have announced another brief U.S. leg of their Hotel California Tour for November.

The six-date trek kicks off on Nov. 15 in St. Louis and concludes on Nov. 25 in Fort Worth, Texas. You can see the complete list of dates below. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Aug. 19. Ticketing and tour information is available on the band's website.

As with previous legs of the Hotel California Tour, the upcoming shows will feature a performance of the classic 1976 album in its entirety, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, followed by an additional greatest hits set.

Eagles launched the Hotel California Tour in 2019, halting in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and picking it back up in August 2021. In April, the band announced the departure of Deacon Frey, son of late co-founder Glenn Frey. The younger Frey joined the band on the road in 2017, one year after the death of his father. He also joined Eagles as a special guest for two concerts back in June.

"In the wake of his dad's demise, Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father's long illustrious career," the band said in a statement at the time. "We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future. Deacon's Eagles family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career."

Eagles Hotel California 2022 U.S. Tour

Nov. 15 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Nov. 17 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Nov. 19 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 21 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

Nov. 23 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 25 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena