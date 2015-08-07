Listen to Don Henley’s New Duet With Dolly Parton, ‘When I Stop Dreaming’

Don Henley has reached deep into his past for the next song from his upcoming country album, Cass County. It's a cover of the Louvin Brothers' "When I Stop Dreaming," and it's a duet with Dolly Parton.

You can hear the song, which premiered at USA Today, above. In an accompanying interview, Henley says that he first heard the song as an 8-year old in 1955, when it was a Top 10 country hit. To help re-create the Louvins' close harmonies -- the direct antecedent of the Everly Brothers and therefore an influence on all of rock 'n' roll -- Henley called upon Parton, who's had a history with the song.

"I think we had about two or three takes with Dolly," Henley said. "She comes in and goes, 'I know this song; I used to do it with Porter [Wagoner].' She sings it once, and she goes, 'Mmm, it's in a pretty high key for me. I guess I'll just have to rare back and get it.' And, boy, she did. What a voice that girl has, coming out of such a small person."

Parton also sang backup on Emmylou Harris' take on the song from Harris' 1977 album Luxury Liner.

Cass County, which will be available Sept. 25, has been in the works for several years. In addition to Parton, the album features guest appearances by Mick Jagger, Miranda Lambert, Merle Haggard and Martina McBride. "When I Stop Dreaming" is the third song Henley has previewed from the record, following the simultaneous release of "Take a Picture of This" and "That Old Flame." Henley will begin a five-week tour of North America in support of the record on Oct. 3.

