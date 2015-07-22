Top 10 Don Henley Songs

9

The lyrics of "Sunset Grill" reflect a certain hopelessness. But they also reflect some eventual optimism as the song's narrator comes to the conclusion that the Grill is like home -- everything is familiar. The extended outro of the song focuses largely around the synthesizer (reportedly arranged by Randy Newman), which also figures rather prominently throughout the remainder of the track. Henley's tendencies to sing about real subjects are perfectly exemplified here. The Sunset Grill is very much a real place, housed on Sunset Boulevard in California.